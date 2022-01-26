QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)

Japan's Mitsubishi, energy body join Gates' nuclear project

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency have signed an agreement to participate in a next-generation nuclear energy project with TerraPower, a company started by Bill Gates.

The memorandum of understanding calls for cooperation in developing advanced nuclear technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy said Thursday.

Located in Kemmerer, in western Wyoming's desert highlands, the demonstration project will use a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor. It will hire workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon.

MHI, one of Japan's largest industrial conglomerates, said it will explore ways to provide technical support and to develop the reactor.

“MHI will also bring back expertise and knowledge obtained through this partnership to contribute to the advancement of nuclear innovation in Japan," the company said in a statement.

It said the company views nuclear energy as essential for achieving net zero carbon emissions to counter climate change.

TerraPower plans to make its plant useful for today’s energy grid of growing renewable power. A salt heat “battery” will allow the plant to ramp up electricity production on demand, offsetting dips in electricity when the wind isn’t blowing and sun isn’t shining.

The approach isn’t new. Russia has had a commercial sodium-cooled reactor in use at full capacity since 2016 and such designs have been tested elsewhere in the U.S.

Gates, the famous co-founder Microsoft, started Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower in 2008 and is chairman of its board.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.