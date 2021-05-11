Japan's Nissan sees smaller loss, promises sales recovery

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman wearing a face mask to to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by the logo of Nissan seen at the automaker's showroom in Tokyo Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Nissan reduced its losses for January-March, compared to last year, as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite the sales damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reduced its losses in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.

Nissan Motor Co.’s quarterly losses totaled 81 billion yen ($743 million), a fraction of the 710 billion yen in red ink it racked up last year. Quarterly sales rose to 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) from 2.3 trillion yen.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida forecast a recovery in this fiscal year, which began April 1. All automakers have suffered because of the pandemic, although some have proved more resilient than others.

“Despite very harsh conditions, we are definitely moving in the right direction,” he said in an online news conference.

“Along with all our global workers passionately tackling our restructuring efforts, we will bring back a glorious Nissan.”

Nissan projects its global vehicle sales will climb nearly 9% to 4.4 million vehicles from 4 million vehicles sold in the fiscal year that just ended.

Vehicles sales are expected to rise in North America, Japan and China, the company said.

But Nissan still expects to post a 60 billion yen ($550 million) loss for the fiscal year through March 2022. That’s an improvement over its 449 billion yen ($4.1 billion) loss for the previous year.

The maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models reported an even bigger loss of 671 billion yen in the year before.

“There is continued business risk due to semiconductor supply shortages and raw material price hikes in this fiscal year,” the company said in a statement.

Uchida said the Rogue crossover was doing well in the U.S. market, while new models were in the works worldwide, including electric vehicles.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer has seen its brand tarnished by a high-profile scandal involving its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was sent in by alliance partner Renault in 1999 to lead Nissan.

Ghosn was arrested in late 2018 on charges of under-reporting his future compensation. He fled to Lebanon while out on bail in late 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent.

Toyota Motor Corp. reports its fiscal results on Wednesday, while Honda Motor Co. reports on Friday.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock



7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10

The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.

But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.

And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.

View the "7 Low-Priced Dividend Stocks Under $10".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)1.6$155.06+0.9%2.32%16.41HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.