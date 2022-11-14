S&P 500   3,978.11 (-0.37%)
DOW   33,770.32 (+0.07%)
QQQ   284.61 (-1.16%)
AAPL   147.74 (-1.31%)
MSFT   240.55 (-2.65%)
META   112.13 (-0.79%)
GOOGL   94.75 (-1.72%)
AMZN   97.43 (-3.33%)
TSLA   187.20 (-4.48%)
NVDA   160.02 (-1.99%)
NIO   11.26 (-2.60%)
BABA   71.93 (+1.64%)
AMD   73.67 (+1.80%)
T   19.15 (+0.52%)
MU   61.17 (-2.16%)
CGC   4.12 (-2.37%)
F   14.10 (-2.76%)
GE   86.29 (-0.02%)
DIS   94.91 (-0.11%)
AMC   7.51 (+4.31%)
PYPL   90.07 (-1.05%)
PFE   48.60 (+2.10%)
NFLX   292.62 (+0.86%)
Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune

Mon., November 14, 2022 | Associated Press

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A former housekeeper for Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom. In a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week, a longtime housekeeper claims she was discriminated and retaliated against when she complained about a lack of rest breaks or an area where staff could eat. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, becoming the latest billionaire to pledge to donate much of his vast fortune.

Bezos, whose “real-time” worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $124.1 billion, made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that was released on Monday. The billionaire didn't specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said the couple were building the “capacity” to do it.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” Bezos said during the interview. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work and very smart teammates. And I’m finding - and Lauren’s finding - that philanthropy is very similar. It’s not easy. It’s really hard.”

Previously, Bezos has been criticized for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

The billionaire stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. He's pledged $10 billion to fight climate change as part of his Bezos Earth Fund initiative. And according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy, he gave $510.7 million to nonprofits last year.

On Saturday, Bezos and Sanchez also announced a no-strings-attached $100 million grant to singer Dolly Parton, who's been praised for her philanthropic work that helped create the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. Bezos had given a similar grant to chef José Andrés and CNN commentator Van Jones last year.

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis.

