Jefferies, Exxon rise; Exact Sciences, WW International fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 10 cents to $24.92.
The investment banking and capital markets company reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Mondelez International Inc., up 6 cents to $57.98.
The maker of Oreo cookies and Trident gum is reportedly near a deal to buy Hu Master Holdings, which makes healthy snacks.
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., up $3.01 to $11.40.
SVB Financial Group is buying the private banking and wealth management company for $900 million.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.07 to $112.77.
The chipmaker is considering building an advanced packaging facility in Tokyo, according to media reports.
Exact Sciences Corp., down $1.89 to $126.88.
The molecular diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter financial update.
fuboTV Inc., up $3.09 to $27.33.
The digital entertainment company raised its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.
WW International Inc., down 16 cents to $22.98.
The diet plan company is partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe on products and other offerings.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2 to $43.50.
A solid rise in oil prices helped bolster energy company stocks.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy looked at a month or more of shut-down, and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. Most analysts failed to consider the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades, and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to, but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
We are about to show you a group of stocks that are able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".