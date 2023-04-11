JetBlue adds Amsterdam in effort to compete with big rivals

S&P 500   4,114.97 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,742.77 (+0.47%)
QQQ   316.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   161.14 (-0.55%)
MSFT   283.34 (-2.09%)
META   214.48 (-0.13%)
GOOGL   105.47 (-0.91%)
AMZN   99.37 (-2.74%)
TSLA   187.31 (+1.52%)
NVDA   272.85 (-1.07%)
NIO   9.54 (+5.41%)
BABA   100.10 (-1.42%)
AMD   93.37 (-2.21%)
T   19.82 (+1.28%)
F   12.95 (+1.81%)
MU   63.37 (+0.16%)
CGC   1.56 (-2.81%)
GE   94.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   101.25 (+0.44%)
AMC   5.44 (+3.82%)
PFE   41.93 (+0.48%)
PYPL   73.70 (-1.10%)
NFLX   340.63 (+0.48%)
S&P 500   4,114.97 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,742.77 (+0.47%)
QQQ   316.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   161.14 (-0.55%)
MSFT   283.34 (-2.09%)
META   214.48 (-0.13%)
GOOGL   105.47 (-0.91%)
AMZN   99.37 (-2.74%)
TSLA   187.31 (+1.52%)
NVDA   272.85 (-1.07%)
NIO   9.54 (+5.41%)
BABA   100.10 (-1.42%)
AMD   93.37 (-2.21%)
T   19.82 (+1.28%)
F   12.95 (+1.81%)
MU   63.37 (+0.16%)
CGC   1.56 (-2.81%)
GE   94.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   101.25 (+0.44%)
AMC   5.44 (+3.82%)
PFE   41.93 (+0.48%)
PYPL   73.70 (-1.10%)
NFLX   340.63 (+0.48%)
S&P 500   4,114.97 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,742.77 (+0.47%)
QQQ   316.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   161.14 (-0.55%)
MSFT   283.34 (-2.09%)
META   214.48 (-0.13%)
GOOGL   105.47 (-0.91%)
AMZN   99.37 (-2.74%)
TSLA   187.31 (+1.52%)
NVDA   272.85 (-1.07%)
NIO   9.54 (+5.41%)
BABA   100.10 (-1.42%)
AMD   93.37 (-2.21%)
T   19.82 (+1.28%)
F   12.95 (+1.81%)
MU   63.37 (+0.16%)
CGC   1.56 (-2.81%)
GE   94.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   101.25 (+0.44%)
AMC   5.44 (+3.82%)
PFE   41.93 (+0.48%)
PYPL   73.70 (-1.10%)
NFLX   340.63 (+0.48%)
S&P 500   4,114.97 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,742.77 (+0.47%)
QQQ   316.04 (-0.58%)
AAPL   161.14 (-0.55%)
MSFT   283.34 (-2.09%)
META   214.48 (-0.13%)
GOOGL   105.47 (-0.91%)
AMZN   99.37 (-2.74%)
TSLA   187.31 (+1.52%)
NVDA   272.85 (-1.07%)
NIO   9.54 (+5.41%)
BABA   100.10 (-1.42%)
AMD   93.37 (-2.21%)
T   19.82 (+1.28%)
F   12.95 (+1.81%)
MU   63.37 (+0.16%)
CGC   1.56 (-2.81%)
GE   94.53 (+0.18%)
DIS   101.25 (+0.44%)
AMC   5.44 (+3.82%)
PFE   41.93 (+0.48%)
PYPL   73.70 (-1.10%)
NFLX   340.63 (+0.48%)

JetBlue adds Amsterdam in effort to compete with big rivals

Tue., April 11, 2023 | The Associated Press

A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. JetBlue said Tuesday, April 11, 2023, that it will begin flying between New York and Amsterdam this summer after a Dutch court blocked a government effort to limit flights at Schiphol Airport. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue said Tuesday it will begin flying between New York and Amsterdam this summer after a Dutch court blocked a government effort to limit flights at Schiphol Airport.

JetBlue currently flies to London and will start service to Paris in June. The Amsterdam flights will put the New York-based airline in head-to-head competition against the alliance of bigger rivals Delta Air Lines and KLM.

“This route is long overdue for some competition,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

JetBlue said it eventually plans to add flights between Boston and Amsterdam, but it did not give a timetable.

JetBlue has seeking approval to fly to Amsterdam for some time but was unable to get anything more than temporary takeoff and landing slots this summer, which it said wasn't good enough. The airline reversed course on Tuesday, however, saying that a court ruling against the Dutch government's plan to reduce flights at Schiphol gives it confidence to enter the market.

Most airlines use big, two-aisle planes for transatlantic flights, but JetBlue will use a long-range version of the smaller, single-aisle Airbus A321 to reduce costs.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -