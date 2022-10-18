J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Band-Aids, from Johnson & Johnson, are displayed in a pharmacy, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in New York. Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to foreign exchange rates.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar.

J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share.

That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July.

For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.

J&J brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States. A strong U.S. dollar, which is now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years, can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business.

They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.

In the third quarter, J&J’s profit climbed 22% to $4.46 billion. Revenue rose 2% to $23.79 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $2.55 per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.48 per share on $23.36 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Revenue from the company’s biggest segment, pharmaceutical, climbed 2.6% — or 9% without the impact of foreign exchange — to $13.2 billion. That business was charged by sales of the blood cancer treatment Darzalex, which soared nearly 30% to $2.06 billion.

The company recorded no U.S. sales in the quarter from its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which brought in $489 million in revenue from international markets.

J&J’s vaccine was one of three initially authorized by U.S. regulators more than a year ago to protect against COVID-19. But the government has since strictly limited who can receive the shot due to a small risk of rare but serious blood clots.


The company also has had to trash millions of doses of the shots due to manufacturing trouble at a Baltimore factory operated by a contractor.

Shares of New Brunswick, New Jersey company rose 2% before the opening bell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.751 of 5 stars		$166.59+1.3%2.71%24.25Moderate Buy$188.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.