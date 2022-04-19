S&P 500   4,391.69
DOW   34,411.69
QQQ   338.69
Banking On Bank Of America
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals
Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings 
German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
S&P 500   4,391.69
DOW   34,411.69
QQQ   338.69
Banking On Bank Of America
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals
Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings 
German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
S&P 500   4,391.69
DOW   34,411.69
QQQ   338.69
Banking On Bank Of America
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals
Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings 
German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
S&P 500   4,391.69
DOW   34,411.69
QQQ   338.69
Banking On Bank Of America
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%, much less than rivals
Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings 
German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year.

The health care giant said Tuesday that a global supply surplus and demand uncertainty prompted the move, which will not affect the company’s operational earnings per share guidance.

J&J’s one-shot vaccine brought in $457 million in global sales during the first quarter, with most of that coming from outside the United States. The vaccine brought in only $75 million in sales in the U.S., or about 25% less than what it rang up after debuting in last year’s first quarter.

J&J has said it doesn’t intend to profit from the vaccine. But it said in January that it could bring in between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in sales this year, as countries continue to fight variants of the virus.

The vaccine brought in $2.38 billion in sales last year.

Vaccine options from rival drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have been much more commonly used so far in the United States, where overall vaccine sales have slowed in recent weeks as the omicron surge of the virus started to ease.

U.S. regulators also have said that most Americans should receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J’s version due to a rare blood clotting problem tied to the shot.

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.7937 of 5 stars		$177.66-1.2%2.39%22.75Buy$186.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.