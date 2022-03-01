JM Smucker, Bank of America fall; Target, Workday rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., up $19.66 to $219.43.

The retailer's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up $2.25 to $31.40.

The grocery store operator announced plans for a strategic review.

Workday Inc., up $11.28 to $240.33.

The maker of human resources software reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $8.14 to $104.82.

The trucking company announced several new board members and will form a committee to assess operations and strategy.

Kohl's Corp., up $1.18 to $56.80.

The department store operator gave investors a strong profit forecast and raised its quarterly dividend.

J. M. Smucker Co., down $8.43 to $126.32.

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.73 to $42.47.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., up $2.81 to $69.01.

Gold prices rose and lifted the gold producer's stock.

