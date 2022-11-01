Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy

S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)

Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer

A hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Tuesday the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for September. U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September 2022, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped.

Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million for the first time since June 2021.

For the past two years, as the economy rebounded from 2020's COVID-19 recession, employers have complained they can't find enough workers. With so many jobs available, workers can afford to resign and seek employment that pays more or offers better perks or flexibility. So companies have been forced to raise wages to attract and keep staff. Higher pay has contributed to inflation that has hit 40-year highs in 2022.

In another sign the labor market remains tight and employers unwilling to let workers go, layoffs dropped in September to 1.3 million, fewest since April. But the number of people quitting their jobs slipped in September to just below 4.1 million, still high by historical standards.

To combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark interest rate five times this year and is expected to deliver another increase Wednesday and again at its meeting in December. The central bank is aiming for a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to slow economic growth and bring inflation down without causing a recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has expressed hope that inflationary pressure can be relieved by employers cutting job openings, not jobs.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.