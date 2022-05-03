Jon Yaged to succeed Don Weisberg as Macmillan CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Macmillan Publishers, Don Weisberg, will step down at the end of the year. Jon Yaged, currently the company's president, will succeed him.

"I can, without hesitation, say that there could be no better time for me to step aside," Weisberg, 67, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are coming off two record-breaking years of unprecedented growth and profit; we have improved every facet of our operation at a time when the world has faced an existential crisis, and we have done it with grace, intelligence, and dedication.”

Weisberg has been in publishing for more than 40 years, starting at Bantam in 1980. He joined Macmillan as president in 2016 and has been CEO since early 2021, presiding the entire time during the pandemic. Macmillan authors range from the prize-winning novelists Hilary Mantel and Jonathan Franzen to Oprah Winfrey and “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff. Imprints at Macmillan, owned by the German media company Holtzbrinck, include Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Flatiron Books and St. Martin's Press.

Yaged, 52, joined Macmillan in 2011 as president of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group and was promoted to president of the overall trade division a decade later.

“We will retain the individual identities among our publishers that unquestionably distinguish us from our competitors,” Yaged said in a statement. “We will continue to build upon our progress to make our staff, the books we publish, and the authors we work with more reflective of our society. We will explore new tactics and use new technology to increase discoverability of the books we publish.”

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.