Josh Green wins Hawaii's Democratic primary for governor

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
27 U.S. Cities Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
The Fed Can't Save Us This Time (Ad)pixel
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
27 U.S. Cities Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
The Fed Can't Save Us This Time (Ad)pixel
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
27 U.S. Cities Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
The Fed Can't Save Us This Time (Ad)pixel
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
27 U.S. Cities Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
The Fed Can't Save Us This Time (Ad)pixel
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)

Josh Green wins Hawaii's Democratic primary for governor

Sun., August 14, 2022 | Audrey Mcavoy, Associated Press


Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green, left, and his wife, Jamie, greet passing cars while campaigning in Honolulu on Aug. 2, 2022. The candidates running in Hawaii's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Saturday won the Democratic primary to be the state's next governor after a hard-fought race against U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano.

Green has served as second-in-command for the past four years to Hawaii Gov. David Ige, who has already served two terms and isn't eligible to run for reelection.

The winner of the Democratic primary is favored to win the general election in the liberal state.

Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from 2002 to 2010. He unsuccessfully ran for governor 12 years ago.

Many voters said Hawaii’s high housing costs were a top issue for them. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the median price of a single-family home topped $1 million in Honolulu, Maui and Kauai counties.

To address the housing shortage, Green said he would issue an executive order to eliminate red tape and streamline construction approvals and enforce existing laws to shut down illegal vacation rentals.

Aiona said he would eliminate the state Land Use Commission, which he blamed for slowing housing development.

Herbert Rowland, an Oahu construction worker, said he likes Green’s plans for tackling Hawaii’s housing problem and homelessness.

“I’m from this island, been here all my life. I don’t want my children to move off this island because it’s too expensive and they can’t find a house,” Rowland said recently while holding a Green campaign sign and waving at passing cars in Honolulu.

Green was a state senator and representative before serving as lieutenant governor. He was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part time as a physician while in the state Legislature and as lieutenant governor.


Green developed a following during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.

The state’s largest unions endorsed his candidacy in the primary, including the Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

The race got heated when Kahele and Cayetano questioned income that Green received while lieutenant governor from a limited liability company called Green Health International LLC. Green, who has continued in his emergency room doctor side job while lieutenant governor, said the money was for work he performed as a physician.

Kahele drew attention this year for his own side job as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot and his heavy use of proxy voting in Congress. Like everyone who has voted by proxy, he submitted a required letter attesting he was “unable to physically” vote at the Capitol. He cited “the ongoing public health emergency.”

Green was born in Kingston, New York, and grew up in Pittsburgh. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.

Kahele’s decision to run for governor opened up his congressional seat representing rural Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.

Former state Sen. Jill Tokuda beat state Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco for the Democratic nomination for that seat, Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District.

Among Republicans, former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst and businessman Joe Akana defeated business owner Joseph Webster.

Hawaii is a vote-by-mail state so voters have been mailing their ballots and placing them in drop boxes across the islands since late last month. Election clerks in each county have made a few voter service centers available for people registering to vote at the last minute or voting in person.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case beat attorney and political newcomer Sergio Alcubilla in the Democratic primary. Conrad Kress, Patrick Largey and Arturo Reyes are competing for the Republican endorsement.

In the U.S. Senate race, sitting U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz defeated Democratic primary challenger Steve Tataii, a conflict resolution consultant. Tataii made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2016.

In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, state Rep. Bob McDermott beat five other candidates.

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.