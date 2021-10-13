JPMorgan's 3Q profits rise, but low rates weigh on revenue

S&P 500   4,343.91 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,225.31 (-0.45%)
QQQ   358.68 (+0.43%)
AAPL   139.92 (-1.12%)
MSFT   294.60 (+0.59%)
FB   324.81 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,744.61 (+0.57%)
TSLA   808.49 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,277.19 (+0.92%)
NVDA   208.75 (+0.99%)
BABA   166.43 (+2.10%)
NIO   36.39 (+2.48%)
CGC   13.23 (+0.76%)
GE   102.02 (-0.68%)
MU   66.70 (-0.03%)
AMD   109.74 (+4.47%)
T   25.14 (-1.14%)
F   15.49 (-0.96%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.00%)
DIS   171.72 (-0.81%)
PFE   41.09 (-1.82%)
BA   220.24 (-1.49%)
AMC   36.54 (-0.76%)
S&P 500   4,343.91 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,225.31 (-0.45%)
QQQ   358.68 (+0.43%)
AAPL   139.92 (-1.12%)
MSFT   294.60 (+0.59%)
FB   324.81 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,744.61 (+0.57%)
TSLA   808.49 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,277.19 (+0.92%)
NVDA   208.75 (+0.99%)
BABA   166.43 (+2.10%)
NIO   36.39 (+2.48%)
CGC   13.23 (+0.76%)
GE   102.02 (-0.68%)
MU   66.70 (-0.03%)
AMD   109.74 (+4.47%)
T   25.14 (-1.14%)
F   15.49 (-0.96%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.00%)
DIS   171.72 (-0.81%)
PFE   41.09 (-1.82%)
BA   220.24 (-1.49%)
AMC   36.54 (-0.76%)
S&P 500   4,343.91 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,225.31 (-0.45%)
QQQ   358.68 (+0.43%)
AAPL   139.92 (-1.12%)
MSFT   294.60 (+0.59%)
FB   324.81 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,744.61 (+0.57%)
TSLA   808.49 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,277.19 (+0.92%)
NVDA   208.75 (+0.99%)
BABA   166.43 (+2.10%)
NIO   36.39 (+2.48%)
CGC   13.23 (+0.76%)
GE   102.02 (-0.68%)
MU   66.70 (-0.03%)
AMD   109.74 (+4.47%)
T   25.14 (-1.14%)
F   15.49 (-0.96%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.00%)
DIS   171.72 (-0.81%)
PFE   41.09 (-1.82%)
BA   220.24 (-1.49%)
AMC   36.54 (-0.76%)
S&P 500   4,343.91 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,225.31 (-0.45%)
QQQ   358.68 (+0.43%)
AAPL   139.92 (-1.12%)
MSFT   294.60 (+0.59%)
FB   324.81 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,744.61 (+0.57%)
TSLA   808.49 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,277.19 (+0.92%)
NVDA   208.75 (+0.99%)
BABA   166.43 (+2.10%)
NIO   36.39 (+2.48%)
CGC   13.23 (+0.76%)
GE   102.02 (-0.68%)
MU   66.70 (-0.03%)
AMD   109.74 (+4.47%)
T   25.14 (-1.14%)
F   15.49 (-0.96%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.00%)
DIS   171.72 (-0.81%)
PFE   41.09 (-1.82%)
BA   220.24 (-1.49%)
AMC   36.54 (-0.76%)

JPMorgan's 3Q profits rise, but low rates weigh on revenue

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


A Chase bank sign in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. JPMorgan Chase reported a 24% increase in net income for the third quarter, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

Excluding those one-time items, JPMorgan earned a profit of $3.03 a share, barely higher than the $3.00 a share that analysts were looking for, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan is the first of the big Wall Street banks to report their results this quarter, with Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reporting later this week. Investors will be looking to see how banks — which are often a proxy for the overall economy — performed the last three months as the delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the globe and many companies dealt with supply-chain disruptions.

All the banks are facing a growing economy but ultra-low interest rates, which is starting to weigh on banks' profits since they cannot charge customers more to borrow money. Earlier this year banks were reporting massive jumps in profit, but that was due to banks moving loans they considered at-risk during the pandemic back onto the “good” side of their balance sheet.

Without higher interest revenue or a growing number of customers, investors are likely to see JPMorgan's results as partly just moving money from “Column A" to “Column B.”

JPMorgan has said just as such themselves. In a statement on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, “we do not consider these ... releases core or recurring profits.”

JPMorgan has roughly $18.6 billion set aside for potentially bad loans, which is down from $33.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Third-quarter revenues were $30.44 billion, up 2% from a year ago. The bank earned $14.48 billion in interest income this quarter, down 1% from a year earlier.

The bank got a boost from its investment banking division as well, which has benefitted from companies looking to merge or go public in the improving economy and strong stock market. The corporate and investment bank had a profit of $5.56 billion, up from $4.31 billion a year earlier.

Trading revenues were down 4%, reflecting the quieter markets the last three months compared with the pandemic-fueled volatility last year. Meanwhile investment banking fee revenues were up 52%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bank of America right now?

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.3$161.17-2.5%2.48%10.75Buy$168.00
Citigroup (C)2.9$69.72-1.3%2.93%7.01Buy$79.50
Morgan Stanley (MS)2.6$98.03+0.3%2.86%13.05Buy$96.58
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)2.2$382.65-1.0%2.09%6.91Buy$398.50
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.4$45.69-2.1%1.75%13.09Buy$47.90
Bank of America (BAC)2.6$42.93-1.4%1.96%14.36Buy$40.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.