Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt

S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)

Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy.

The plan saves Puerto Rico more than $3 billion in debt service payments, according to a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.

“The plan creates a solid financial foundation to ensure Puerto Rico’s roads and public transportation are maintained and improved,” the board said.

It has previously noted that 13% of the island’s highways are in good condition, compared with a median of 84% in the U.S. mainland.

Only one government agency on the island has yet to restructure its debt: Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which holds some $9 billion in debt, the largest of any public agency.

Federal Judge Laura Taylor-Swain recently ordered a new round of mediation talks to resolve that debt after the previous talks failed. She also allowed the board to go to court to determine how much money bondholders seeking to recover their investments should receive.

The debt restructurings come after Puerto Rico’s government announced in 2015 that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load. In 2017, it filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.