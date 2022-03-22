Judge: Cruises to Cuba were not allowed, companies must pay

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami said in a ruling that four of the largest cruise companies engaged in tourism to Cuba that was barred by U.S. law between 2015 and 2019.

U.S. Judge Beth Bloom said in Monday's ruling that Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises must compensate the descendants of a U.S. businessman for using a Havana terminal that was confiscated after the Cuban revolution for those trips made outside the travel categories allowed by law.

After former President Barack Obama's detente with the island, cruise companies were issued licenses by the U.S. Treasury Department to carry American passengers to Cuba. But that did not mean people could travel for tourism, the judge said.

“The fact that OFAC (The Office of Foreign Assets Control) promulgated licenses for traveling to Cuba, and executive branch officials, including the president, encouraged defendants to do so, does not automatically immunize defendants from liability if they engaged in statutorily prohibited tourism,” Bloom wrote.

She said in her decision that the matter could proceed to trial to decide on monetary damages.

Bloom said cruise ships were taking passengers outside the travel categories allowed by law. The 169-page court document shows the four cruise lines also gave millionaire contracts to various Cuban government agencies to use the terminal and for tours. The document also revealed the companies made more than $1.1 billion in revenue from booking cruises with stops in Cuba.

Cruise travelers went on excursions to nightclubs, landmarks, rivers and beaches when they began traveling to Cuba in 2016. That was before then-President Donald Trump announced restrictions in June 2019, prompting cruise lines to hastily drop Cuba stops and reroute ships on the go.

A month before those restrictions were announced, the Trump administration decided to activate a provision of the U.S. embargo on the island that allowed Americans to sue almost any company that engages in commercial activity or benefits from property confiscated by Cuba's government.

Every president had suspended what is known as Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act since the law's passage because of objections from U.S. allies doing business in Cuba and the effect on future negotiated settlements between the U.S. and Cuba.

One of the exceptions for that law's provision is for uses of that property for lawful travel, and Bloom said these cruises were not exempted.

The company Havana Docks is seeking about $9.2 million. The company's president, Mickael Behn, is the grandson of William C. Behn, an American who owned three docks that were confiscated in 1960. Mickael Behn is a television executive who lives between Miami and London.

Cruise companies did not respond to a request for comment. Calls to the attorney representing Havana Docks rang unanswered.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.