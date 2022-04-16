S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Live Updates | Russia bars UK prime minister over sanctions
Live Updates | Kyiv mayor warns more strikes likely
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Live Updates | Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Live Updates | Russia bars UK prime minister over sanctions
Live Updates | Kyiv mayor warns more strikes likely
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Live Updates | Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Live Updates | Russia bars UK prime minister over sanctions
Live Updates | Kyiv mayor warns more strikes likely
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Live Updates | Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Live Updates | Russia bars UK prime minister over sanctions
Live Updates | Kyiv mayor warns more strikes likely
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Live Updates | Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings

Judge eyes shorter sentence for ex-NYC jails union boss

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The former union boss for the nation’s largest correction officers’ union might have gotten too harsh a prison sentence when he was ordered to spend nearly five years behind bars for corruption convictions, a judge said.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who sentenced Seabrook to four years and 10 months in prison in early 2019, said in a ruling Friday that the length of Norman Seabrook’s prison term deserves a second look. He noted disparities in the sentence given to Seabrook, who is Black, and co-conspirators who are white.

But he also said in a written ruling that the former head of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association did not deserve a new trial after his 2018 conviction on conspiracy and honest service wire fraud charges.

Prosecutors said he accepted $60,000 in bribes in 2014 to funnel $20 million in union funds to a risky hedge fund. All but $1 million was lost. Seabrook has said there was no evidence he ever intended to “lose a dime” of union members’ money.

Seabrook, 62, is scheduled for a July 2025 release from the Beckley Correctional Center in Beckley, West Virginia. He was arrested in June 2016 after he'd been a powerbroker in New York City for more than two decades, representing guards in the city's 10,000-inmate jail system.

In October 2021, Seabrook asked Hellerstein to grant him a new trial on several grounds including ineffective assistance of counsel and unjust rulings against him, which Hellerstein said in his Friday ruling all fall “well short of the mark.”

But Hellerstein said Seabrook's claims that his sentence was disproportionately harsher than the sentences his co-conspirators received “may possess merit.”

The judge noted that one co-conspirator, Murray Huberfeld, who is white and was originally sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding his own investment company, was ultimately given seven months in custody after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the amount of financial harm his crimes had done needed to be measured differently that it had when he received the sentence of over two years.


“The result is a significant disparity of sentences, an appearance of arbitrariness, and potential disrespect of the community because of the appearance of racial differentiation,” Hellerstein wrote.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.