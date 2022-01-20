Judge: Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to stop a county from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project.

In an order Thursday, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied the request from opponents to restrain Camden County from closing on the land deal until a referendum that would let voters weigh in.

The judge said the opponents waited until the last minute for their latest legal move, when they had known since 2015 that county commissioners planned to buy the property.

“Plaintiffs could have acted sooner but chose not to, and certainly did not act at their first opportunity," Scarlett wrote in the order.

The ruling now allows the county to close on the property, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Officials in the county of 55,000 at the Georgia-Florida line have spent years pursuing Spaceport Camden, calling it a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity that would boost the economy not only by launching satellites into orbit, but also by luring supporting industries and tourists.

Opponents say there’s no guarantee the project will deliver economic growth, and the proposed location poses threats to nearby barrier islands. Critics, including the National Park Service, say the county’s plan to launch small rockets over two barrier islands poses a risk of explosive misfires that could rain fiery debris onto Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness visited by about 60,000 campers and tourists each year.

Despite those concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration granted the county a license Dec. 20 to build and operate what would be the nation’s 13th commercial spaceport. The FAA noted in a letter that further reviews and a separate license would be needed before the spaceport could launch rockets — and said there’s no guarantee launches would be approved.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.