Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

S&P 500   3,678.43 (+2.59%)
DOW   29,490.89 (+2.66%)
QQQ   273.53 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.45 (+3.08%)
MSFT   240.74 (+3.37%)
META   138.61 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   98.64 (+3.13%)
AMZN   115.88 (+2.55%)
TSLA   242.40 (-8.61%)
NVDA   125.12 (+3.07%)
NIO   15.49 (-1.78%)
BABA   80.45 (+0.58%)
AMD   66.11 (+4.34%)
T   15.90 (+3.65%)
MU   51.72 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.91 (+6.59%)
F   11.47 (+2.41%)
GE   63.60 (+2.73%)
DIS   97.13 (+2.97%)
AMC   6.88 (-1.29%)
PYPL   87.18 (+1.29%)
PFE   44.14 (+0.87%)
NFLX   239.04 (+1.53%)
S&P 500   3,678.43 (+2.59%)
DOW   29,490.89 (+2.66%)
QQQ   273.53 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.45 (+3.08%)
MSFT   240.74 (+3.37%)
META   138.61 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   98.64 (+3.13%)
AMZN   115.88 (+2.55%)
TSLA   242.40 (-8.61%)
NVDA   125.12 (+3.07%)
NIO   15.49 (-1.78%)
BABA   80.45 (+0.58%)
AMD   66.11 (+4.34%)
T   15.90 (+3.65%)
MU   51.72 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.91 (+6.59%)
F   11.47 (+2.41%)
GE   63.60 (+2.73%)
DIS   97.13 (+2.97%)
AMC   6.88 (-1.29%)
PYPL   87.18 (+1.29%)
PFE   44.14 (+0.87%)
NFLX   239.04 (+1.53%)
S&P 500   3,678.43 (+2.59%)
DOW   29,490.89 (+2.66%)
QQQ   273.53 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.45 (+3.08%)
MSFT   240.74 (+3.37%)
META   138.61 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   98.64 (+3.13%)
AMZN   115.88 (+2.55%)
TSLA   242.40 (-8.61%)
NVDA   125.12 (+3.07%)
NIO   15.49 (-1.78%)
BABA   80.45 (+0.58%)
AMD   66.11 (+4.34%)
T   15.90 (+3.65%)
MU   51.72 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.91 (+6.59%)
F   11.47 (+2.41%)
GE   63.60 (+2.73%)
DIS   97.13 (+2.97%)
AMC   6.88 (-1.29%)
PYPL   87.18 (+1.29%)
PFE   44.14 (+0.87%)
NFLX   239.04 (+1.53%)
S&P 500   3,678.43 (+2.59%)
DOW   29,490.89 (+2.66%)
QQQ   273.53 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.45 (+3.08%)
MSFT   240.74 (+3.37%)
META   138.61 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   98.64 (+3.13%)
AMZN   115.88 (+2.55%)
TSLA   242.40 (-8.61%)
NVDA   125.12 (+3.07%)
NIO   15.49 (-1.78%)
BABA   80.45 (+0.58%)
AMD   66.11 (+4.34%)
T   15.90 (+3.65%)
MU   51.72 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.91 (+6.59%)
F   11.47 (+2.41%)
GE   63.60 (+2.73%)
DIS   97.13 (+2.97%)
AMC   6.88 (-1.29%)
PYPL   87.18 (+1.29%)
PFE   44.14 (+0.87%)
NFLX   239.04 (+1.53%)

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

Mon., October 3, 2022 | Randall Chase, AP Business Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American for losses due, granting summary judgment in favor of Reynolds.

Reynolds sold the Kool, Winston, Salem and Maverick brands to ITG in 2014 to gain federal regulators' approval of its acquisition of Lorillard Inc.

Before the sale closed, Reynolds American affiliate R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was making payments under a preexisting settlement agreement with Florida for reimbursement of smoking-related health care costs. After closing, Reynolds stopped making payments for the four brands it no longer owned.

The asset purchase agreement required ITG to use reasonable best efforts to join the Florida settlement and make annual payments to Florida for sales of the brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG has yet to join the settlement agreement with Florida or make any payments.

Florida sued Reynolds and ITG and obtained a judgment requiring Reynolds to continue making payments based on ITG’s brands, unless and until ITG joined the Florida settlement agreement.

“That judgment on Reynolds amounts to over $170 million to date and tens of millions of dollars more each year into perpetuity,” Will noted. The “unambiguous terms” of the asset purchase agreement support Reynold’s arguments that ITG agreed to assume the liability imposed by the Florida judgment and must indemnify Reynolds, she concluded.

The ruling comes in a long-running legal battle between Reynolds and ITG, both based in North Carolina. In 2017, a different Court of Chancery judge concluded that ITG’s obligation to use its best efforts to try to reach a tobacco settlement agreement with Florida did not end when the sale closed.


Last year, Reynolds asked ITG to compensate Reynolds Tobacco for what it had paid and will pay due to the Florida judgment, but ITG refused. In subsequent litigation, ITG argued unsuccessfully that it had fulfilled its reasonable best efforts obligation and was not required to indemnify Reynolds for the payment liability to Florida.

Last year, in the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state of Minnesota, ITG agreed that it had assumed obligations under that state’s tobacco settlement agreement to make payments for sales of the four brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG agreed to make payments to Minnesota for 2021 and all future years, while payment liabilities for the period from 2015 to 2020 were split between ITG and Reynolds.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
(LO) (LO)
0 of 5 stars		$0.00flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Ra International Group (RAI)
0 of 5 stars		$65.40flat3.12%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Ra International Group right now?

Before you consider Ra International Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ra International Group wasn't on the list.

While Ra International Group currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.