Judge OKs synthetic rubber plant's pollution settlement

A federal judge has approved a settlement under which a synthetic rubber plant will pay $3.3 million in fines and $650,000 for improved air monitoring in several southwest Louisiana locations, officials said Tuesday.

Firestone Polymers LLC agreed to install numerous emission control systems at the plant in Sulphur, as well as paying nearly $2.1 million to the federal government and $1.25 million to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

“This will result in cleaner air for communities in Southwest Louisiana, particularly for communities that have suffered a historically disproportionate burden from pollution,” EPA enforcement official Larry Starfield said in a news release Tuesday.

Firestone Polymers LLC is a major manufacturer of synthetic rubber.

EPA and the Louisiana department filed both the 115-page settlement and the 127-page complaint on Sept. 30, 2021, in federal court in Lake Charles. The agreement noted that some improvements were made as far back as 2019. That was after Firestone was notified of violations but before the agreement was reached, a September 2021 news release said.

A company spokesperson said in October 2021 that the plant had reduced hazardous air pollutants about 97% since 2017.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi signed the settlement Feb. 8, court records show.

"We plan to use this penalty and the beneficial environmental project funds from this consent decree to further enhance the environment in Louisiana,” state Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said.

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ EquityStocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.