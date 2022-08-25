Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit

S&P 500   4,199.12 (+1.41%)
DOW   33,291.78 (+0.98%)
QQQ   320.58 (+1.77%)
AAPL   170.03 (+1.49%)
MSFT   278.85 (+1.11%)
META   168.78 (+3.38%)
GOOGL   116.65 (+2.60%)
AMZN   137.28 (+2.60%)
TSLA   296.07 (-0.35%)
NVDA   179.13 (+4.01%)
NIO   20.08 (+6.41%)
BABA   99.89 (+7.97%)
AMD   97.18 (+4.80%)
T   18.09 (+0.44%)
MU   61.20 (+4.96%)
CGC   4.23 (+8.74%)
F   15.93 (+2.64%)
GE   78.14 (+1.82%)
DIS   117.46 (+0.90%)
AMC   9.57 (-0.10%)
PYPL   96.72 (+3.16%)
PFE   47.90 (+0.99%)
NFLX   233.98 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,199.12 (+1.41%)
DOW   33,291.78 (+0.98%)
QQQ   320.58 (+1.77%)
AAPL   170.03 (+1.49%)
MSFT   278.85 (+1.11%)
META   168.78 (+3.38%)
GOOGL   116.65 (+2.60%)
AMZN   137.28 (+2.60%)
TSLA   296.07 (-0.35%)
NVDA   179.13 (+4.01%)
NIO   20.08 (+6.41%)
BABA   99.89 (+7.97%)
AMD   97.18 (+4.80%)
T   18.09 (+0.44%)
MU   61.20 (+4.96%)
CGC   4.23 (+8.74%)
F   15.93 (+2.64%)
GE   78.14 (+1.82%)
DIS   117.46 (+0.90%)
AMC   9.57 (-0.10%)
PYPL   96.72 (+3.16%)
PFE   47.90 (+0.99%)
NFLX   233.98 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,199.12 (+1.41%)
DOW   33,291.78 (+0.98%)
QQQ   320.58 (+1.77%)
AAPL   170.03 (+1.49%)
MSFT   278.85 (+1.11%)
META   168.78 (+3.38%)
GOOGL   116.65 (+2.60%)
AMZN   137.28 (+2.60%)
TSLA   296.07 (-0.35%)
NVDA   179.13 (+4.01%)
NIO   20.08 (+6.41%)
BABA   99.89 (+7.97%)
AMD   97.18 (+4.80%)
T   18.09 (+0.44%)
MU   61.20 (+4.96%)
CGC   4.23 (+8.74%)
F   15.93 (+2.64%)
GE   78.14 (+1.82%)
DIS   117.46 (+0.90%)
AMC   9.57 (-0.10%)
PYPL   96.72 (+3.16%)
PFE   47.90 (+0.99%)
NFLX   233.98 (+1.90%)
S&P 500   4,199.12 (+1.41%)
DOW   33,291.78 (+0.98%)
QQQ   320.58 (+1.77%)
AAPL   170.03 (+1.49%)
MSFT   278.85 (+1.11%)
META   168.78 (+3.38%)
GOOGL   116.65 (+2.60%)
AMZN   137.28 (+2.60%)
TSLA   296.07 (-0.35%)
NVDA   179.13 (+4.01%)
NIO   20.08 (+6.41%)
BABA   99.89 (+7.97%)
AMD   97.18 (+4.80%)
T   18.09 (+0.44%)
MU   61.20 (+4.96%)
CGC   4.23 (+8.74%)
F   15.93 (+2.64%)
GE   78.14 (+1.82%)
DIS   117.46 (+0.90%)
AMC   9.57 (-0.10%)
PYPL   96.72 (+3.16%)
PFE   47.90 (+0.99%)
NFLX   233.98 (+1.90%)

Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit

Thu., August 25, 2022 | Randall Chase, AP Business Writer
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. A Delaware judge on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, ordered both Twitter and Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk’s attorneys more data regarding the company’s estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. The judge also rejected Musk's attempts to shield details about analyses he used in his attempt to terminate the deal.

That work was done by data scientists who examined live-feed information from Twitter about public user accounts to test the company's daily-user counts.

Musk claims that Twitter has failed to provide enough detail about the number of fake accounts on its platform, and argues that up to 30% of Twitter’s “monetizable daily active users,” or mDAU, could be spam or bot accounts. Twitter says the mDAU metric helps it measure the number of accounts on its platform that advertisers can target, thus making them “monetizable.”

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. Twitter shares closed Thursday at $41.05.

Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

The judge rejected more comprehensive data requests from Musk’s attorneys as “absurdly broad,” noting that a literal reading of the request would require Twitter to produce “trillions upon trillions of data points” reflecting all data collected on roughly 200 million accounts over three years.

But McCormick did order Twitter to produce information on 9,000 accounts that were reviewed in connection with company’s fourth-quarter audit, a data subset that has been described as a “historical snapshot.”


McCormick also ordered Twitter to turn over documents regarding other metrics, regardless of whether they expressly address mDAU. Musk’s attorneys have suggested that a comparison of Twitter’s mDAU with other metrics, such as “User Active Minutes,” could support their theory that the company has fraudulently misled investors and securities regulators about the scope of activity on its platform.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.