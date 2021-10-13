QQQ   360.00 (+0.80%)
AAPL   140.91 (-0.42%)
MSFT   296.31 (+1.17%)
FB   324.54 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   2,751.64 (+0.83%)
TSLA   811.08 (+0.67%)
AMZN   3,284.28 (+1.14%)
NVDA   209.39 (+1.30%)
BABA   167.40 (+2.70%)
NIO   36.24 (+2.06%)
CGC   13.29 (+1.22%)
GE   102.36 (-0.35%)
MU   66.38 (-0.51%)
AMD   109.16 (+3.92%)
T   25.30 (-0.51%)
F   15.51 (-0.83%)
ACB   7.11 (+1.28%)
DIS   172.96 (-0.10%)
PFE   41.42 (-1.03%)
BA   221.78 (-0.80%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.96%)
QQQ   360.00 (+0.80%)
AAPL   140.91 (-0.42%)
MSFT   296.31 (+1.17%)
FB   324.54 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   2,751.64 (+0.83%)
TSLA   811.08 (+0.67%)
AMZN   3,284.28 (+1.14%)
NVDA   209.39 (+1.30%)
BABA   167.40 (+2.70%)
NIO   36.24 (+2.06%)
CGC   13.29 (+1.22%)
GE   102.36 (-0.35%)
MU   66.38 (-0.51%)
AMD   109.16 (+3.92%)
T   25.30 (-0.51%)
F   15.51 (-0.83%)
ACB   7.11 (+1.28%)
DIS   172.96 (-0.10%)
PFE   41.42 (-1.03%)
BA   221.78 (-0.80%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.96%)
QQQ   360.00 (+0.80%)
AAPL   140.91 (-0.42%)
MSFT   296.31 (+1.17%)
FB   324.54 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   2,751.64 (+0.83%)
TSLA   811.08 (+0.67%)
AMZN   3,284.28 (+1.14%)
NVDA   209.39 (+1.30%)
BABA   167.40 (+2.70%)
NIO   36.24 (+2.06%)
CGC   13.29 (+1.22%)
GE   102.36 (-0.35%)
MU   66.38 (-0.51%)
AMD   109.16 (+3.92%)
T   25.30 (-0.51%)
F   15.51 (-0.83%)
ACB   7.11 (+1.28%)
DIS   172.96 (-0.10%)
PFE   41.42 (-1.03%)
BA   221.78 (-0.80%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.96%)
QQQ   360.00 (+0.80%)
AAPL   140.91 (-0.42%)
MSFT   296.31 (+1.17%)
FB   324.54 (+0.24%)
GOOGL   2,751.64 (+0.83%)
TSLA   811.08 (+0.67%)
AMZN   3,284.28 (+1.14%)
NVDA   209.39 (+1.30%)
BABA   167.40 (+2.70%)
NIO   36.24 (+2.06%)
CGC   13.29 (+1.22%)
GE   102.36 (-0.35%)
MU   66.38 (-0.51%)
AMD   109.16 (+3.92%)
T   25.30 (-0.51%)
F   15.51 (-0.83%)
ACB   7.11 (+1.28%)
DIS   172.96 (-0.10%)
PFE   41.42 (-1.03%)
BA   221.78 (-0.80%)
AMC   37.91 (+2.96%)

Judge: Purdue Pharma can resume groundwork on its settlement

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press


In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal judge on Wednesday, Oct. 13 allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A federal judge on Wednesday allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy.

The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied a request from an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep Purdue's work on hold pending an appeal of the settlement. McMahon partially reversed a position she took over the weekend when she temporarily halted the company's efforts at the request of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.

Before Purdue can resume, the judge said she needs to extract a promise from the company and the other entities that agreed to the settlement. They would pledge not to undermine the appeal in the future by claiming the settlement process had progressed too far to stop.

Lawyers for Purdue said in court this week that the company and other parties who supported the settlement — a group that includes Sackler family members and most states — are willing to sign such a pledge. Lawyers said they want to be ready to get money quickly to governments and victims of the opioid crisis if the settlement stands.

Last month, a bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York, approved Purdue's plan to settle 3,000 lawsuits and more than 100,000 other claims for damages the company faced related to the toll of the opioids crisis. Prescription and illicit opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

The bankruptcy settlement calls for turning Purdue into a new entity with its profits being used to fight the epidemic. It also calls for members of the Sackler family to contribute $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets, and to give up ownership of Purdue.

A provision that is a driving force behind the appeal gives the Sacklers protection from civil lawsuits related to opioids. In a hearing Tuesday in her New York courtroom, McMahon said she intended to cast aside other legal arguments.

“That’s the big dog here," she said. “That presents a pure question of law.”

The appeal in federal district court is just one part of a complicated legal case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who approved Purdue's settlement, has scheduled a hearing for next month that also hinges on the question of whether the plan should be put on hold. He's also being asked to send the case to U.S. Circuit Court, a move that would bypass McMahon's court. But the appeals judges would have to agree to take it.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee's office did not comment immediately Wednesday on what step it might take next.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.