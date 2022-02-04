S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
3 Strong Gaming Stocks to Buy Now
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
3 Must-Have Thematic ETFs For the Long-Term Investor
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
3 Strong Gaming Stocks to Buy Now
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
3 Must-Have Thematic ETFs For the Long-Term Investor
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
3 Strong Gaming Stocks to Buy Now
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
3 Must-Have Thematic ETFs For the Long-Term Investor
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
3 Strong Gaming Stocks to Buy Now
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
3 Must-Have Thematic ETFs For the Long-Term Investor

Judge says post-Brexit N Ireland border checks must continue

Friday, February 4, 2022 | The Associated Press


A heavy goods vehicles is checked at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs checking site at Belfast Docks, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Officials in Northern Ireland sought legal advice Thursday, after a government minister ordered them to stop inspecting cargoes arriving from other parts of the U.K., in violation of the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union. Shipments continued to move through the port of Belfast on Thursday morning, though it was unclear whether they were undergoing the required checks, Irish broadcaster RTE reported. (Peter Morrison/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A judge in Belfast on Friday suspended an order by Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister to halt border checks on goods from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed under the Brexit agreement stuck between the U.K. and the European Union.

High Court judge Adrian Colton made the interim order pending a full hearing into the legality of the decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Poots sparked a political crisis when he ordered officials to stop checks on agri-food products at midnight on Wednesday.

Civil servants have continued the checks amid legal uncertainty, and Poots’ decision is being challenged in the courts. Colton made a ruling “to suspend the instruction given by the minister for agriculture until further order of this court.”

The border checks were imposed as part of the divorce deal agreed on when Britain left the EU in 2020. Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU member country — Ireland — and was given special post-Brexit status.

The two sides agreed to keep Northern Ireland inside the EU’s tariff-free single market for goods to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. That created a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. even though they are part of the same country.

The arrangement has brought red tape and supply problems for some businesses, and it has angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilizes the delicate political balance upon which peace rests.

Mounting anger by the largest Unionist political force, the Democratic Unionist Party, led to Poots’ announcement. It was followed Thursday by the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan, a DUP politician who headed Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government.

The move means Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein also must step down, plunging the Northern Ireland executive into chaos.

Sinn Fein has called for an early election for the Northern Ireland Assembly. They are currently scheduled to be held in May.

The British government has criticized the DUP’s actions, but hasn't intervened.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.