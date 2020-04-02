Judge tosses shareholder suit over Lululemon CEO's departure

S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
Log in

Judge tosses shareholder suit over Lululemon CEO's departure

Posted on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 By Randall Chase, AP Business Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against sports apparel maker Lululemon Athletica over its decision to give a $5 million severance package to its former CEO rather than fire him for misconduct.

The judge ruled Thursday that the shareholder failed to comply with a Delaware law requiring him to demand that the company’s board take action itself before filing his complaint, or demonstrate that making such a demand would have been futile because the directors were self-interested or acting in bad faith.

Former CEO Laurent Potdevin left Lululemon, which is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, in February 2018. The company provided no details of what led to his resignation, other than that he had fallen short of the company’s standards of conduct.

The judge’s ruling indicates that Lululemon’s board negotiated a separation deal with Potdevin after confirming that he had engaged in “pervasive misconduct.”

The lawsuit alleges that board members rushed to pay an excessive severance fee to facilitate Potdevin’s departure as a way to cover up their slow response to his “well-documented malfeasance.”

The lawsuit alleged that Potdevin created a toxic culture at Lululemon and engaged in a pattern of harassment and sexual favoritism. It also claimed that he turned the company’s executive team into a “boy’s club” that would frequently gather either at his house or hotel rooms for drinks and drugs.

After offering Potdevin a $2.5 million severance payment if he agreed to resign, the board subsequently agreed to pay him double that amount.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel