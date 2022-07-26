Judge: Uber doesn't have to offer wheelchair accessibility

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)

Judge: Uber doesn't have to offer wheelchair accessibility

Tue., July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California federal judge has rejected a legal push to require Uber to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles, finding that such a mandate would be too onerous on the ride-hailing company.

U.S. District Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Monday in San Francisco against Scott Crawford of Mississippi and two co-plaintiffs from New Orleans who had argued that Uber's lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But Seeborg wrote that the plaintiffs failed to present a reasonable modification of Uber's services and didn't provide adequate evidence that the company had violated the law.

The ruling followed a bench trial that lasted nearly five years. The two New Orleans residents were the first to sue the company, alleging that the absence of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the city was a violation of the ADA, WLBT-TV said. Crawford then used the same argument in calling for the vehicles in Jackson.

“Uber made no sincere attempt to provide accessible service, but instead claimed it was too burdensome,” he said. “This could have been economically resolved years ago.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that Uber has a “deep-rooted accessibility problem” and treats accessibility as an “afterthought.”

Attorneys for Uber said the programs would cost too much and would not be workable in either municipality. According to estimates obtained by Uber and cited in the decision, the cost for providing the service would cost $800,000 per year in New Orleans and $550,000 in Jackson.

The decision said costs were based on 16 hours of service on weekdays and 10 hours per day on weekends. Even with three vehicles equipped to provide the service available at any given time, some ride requests might go unfulfilled.

Uber offers services to accommodate wheelchair users in several other cities, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston. The company uses commercial operator agreements to fulfill the service in each city, WLBT-TV reported.


Court records state that New Orleans considered an ordinance requiring Uber to provide the service, but “Uber lobbied against that ordinance."

Crawford, a disability rights activist, decried the arrival of the decision on the eve of the anniversary of the ADA's signature into law. President George H. W. Bush signed the act on July 26, 1990.

Crawford said state lawmakers during next year's legislative session should mandate that ride-hailing services provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles. He is considering appealing the court's ruling but said he hasn’t made a final decision.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.3709 of 5 stars		$22.55-3.4%N/A-6.83Moderate Buy$54.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.