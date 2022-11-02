S&P 500   3,772.30 (-2.17%)
DOW   32,253.70 (-1.22%)
QQQ   267.16 (-2.89%)
AAPL   145.98 (-3.10%)
MSFT   221.42 (-2.96%)
META   91.52 (-3.87%)
GOOGL   87.61 (-3.16%)
AMZN   92.77 (-4.15%)
TSLA   216.11 (-5.14%)
NVDA   133.12 (-1.71%)
NIO   9.59 (-1.24%)
BABA   64.86 (-1.52%)
AMD   58.95 (-1.19%)
T   18.47 (+0.65%)
MU   53.82 (-1.90%)
CGC   3.29 (-5.73%)
F   13.17 (-1.72%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   102.63 (-3.18%)
AMC   5.84 (-5.04%)
PYPL   80.10 (-3.62%)
PFE   47.06 (-1.98%)
NFLX   274.23 (-4.37%)
Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump's inaugural committee, is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump's campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He's among of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

