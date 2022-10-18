$200 OFF
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Just How Bad Has This Natural Gas ETF Been?

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

At the six month mark of 2022, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) was cruising, trading at a year-over-year high of $140.50 on June 8. Fast forward to the fall months, and BOIL's technical script has completely flipped. 

BOIL is fresh off its eighth-straight weekly loss and could be headed for number nine; last seen down 10% to trade at $44.10 this morning.  As gas prices slowly cooled in the summer months, the ETF pivoted sharply from its highs, trading as low as $38.71 on June 30. Nevertheless, BOIL remains up over 70% year-to-date, and well off its Dec. 30 annual lows of $23.68.  

The energy crisis in Europe has instigated much of the natural gas volatility seen in the last six months. Later this week, European Union (EU) will be meeting to decide on gas price caps. The issue has created an impasse for weeks, and a resolution could give BOIL a short-term bounce. 

Options traders continue to target calls. On the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), traders have bought to open nearly three BOIL calls for every put in the past two weeks. Looking further out, the ETF's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.82 is in the elevated 80th percentile of its annual range, meaning buyers have rarely shown a greater appetite for bullish bets over bearish during the past year.

Options could be an ideal way to speculate on the ETF's next move. This is according to the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 86 out of 100, which indicates the stock tends to realize bigger returns than options traders have priced in during the past 12 months.

 

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

