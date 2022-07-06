Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

×
S&P 500   3,845.08 (+0.36%)
DOW   31,037.68 (+0.23%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   3,845.08 (+0.36%)
DOW   31,037.68 (+0.23%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   3,845.08 (+0.36%)
DOW   31,037.68 (+0.23%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   3,845.08 (+0.36%)
DOW   31,037.68 (+0.23%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)

Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | Matthew Perrone, AP Health Writer


Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The Food and Drug Administration and Juul have agreed to suspend court proceedings while the agency conducts additional review of the company's vaping devices. The agreement Wednesday, July 6, 2022, comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration and Juul agreed Wednesday to put their court fight on hold while the government conducts more review of the company’s electronic cigarettes.

The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul's products from the market, saying that Juul's application warranted “additional review.”

Juul can continue selling its e-cigarettes in the meantime, according to the federal court filing.

“With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

The FDA ordered Juul to pull its products from the market on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban at Juul's request.

If the FDA eventually decides to reimpose its ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, according to the filing.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

FDA regulators have recently authorized a handful of e-cigarettes from some of Juul's chief rivals, including R.J. Reynolds and NJOY. But industry players and anti-vaping advocates had been eagerly awaiting an FDA decision on Juul’s products, which are the best-selling e-cigarettes in the U.S.

The FDA originally said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions, including about the chemical makeup of its vaping formulations. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

__

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.