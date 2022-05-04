Kansas gamer pleads guilty for role in fatal 'swatting' case

S&P 500   4,183.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,242.47 (+0.34%)
QQQ   320.99 (+0.68%)
AAPL   161.92 (+1.53%)
MSFT   281.58 (-0.07%)
FB   213.64 (+0.76%)
GOOGL   2,361.00 (+0.61%)
AMZN   2,423.01 (-2.50%)
TSLA   905.68 (-0.39%)
NVDA   191.64 (-2.23%)
BABA   98.15 (-2.22%)
NIO   17.04 (-2.80%)
AMD   93.93 (+3.07%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.00%)
MU   71.27 (+0.01%)
T   19.72 (+2.02%)
GE   77.95 (+0.37%)
F   14.39 (-1.17%)
DIS   112.85 (-0.62%)
AMC   15.07 (-2.84%)
PFE   49.19 (-0.20%)
PYPL   88.43 (-2.51%)
NFLX   194.85 (-2.51%)
S&P 500   4,183.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,242.47 (+0.34%)
QQQ   320.99 (+0.68%)
AAPL   161.92 (+1.53%)
MSFT   281.58 (-0.07%)
FB   213.64 (+0.76%)
GOOGL   2,361.00 (+0.61%)
AMZN   2,423.01 (-2.50%)
TSLA   905.68 (-0.39%)
NVDA   191.64 (-2.23%)
BABA   98.15 (-2.22%)
NIO   17.04 (-2.80%)
AMD   93.93 (+3.07%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.00%)
MU   71.27 (+0.01%)
T   19.72 (+2.02%)
GE   77.95 (+0.37%)
F   14.39 (-1.17%)
DIS   112.85 (-0.62%)
AMC   15.07 (-2.84%)
PFE   49.19 (-0.20%)
PYPL   88.43 (-2.51%)
NFLX   194.85 (-2.51%)
S&P 500   4,183.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,242.47 (+0.34%)
QQQ   320.99 (+0.68%)
AAPL   161.92 (+1.53%)
MSFT   281.58 (-0.07%)
FB   213.64 (+0.76%)
GOOGL   2,361.00 (+0.61%)
AMZN   2,423.01 (-2.50%)
TSLA   905.68 (-0.39%)
NVDA   191.64 (-2.23%)
BABA   98.15 (-2.22%)
NIO   17.04 (-2.80%)
AMD   93.93 (+3.07%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.00%)
MU   71.27 (+0.01%)
T   19.72 (+2.02%)
GE   77.95 (+0.37%)
F   14.39 (-1.17%)
DIS   112.85 (-0.62%)
AMC   15.07 (-2.84%)
PFE   49.19 (-0.20%)
PYPL   88.43 (-2.51%)
NFLX   194.85 (-2.51%)
S&P 500   4,183.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   33,242.47 (+0.34%)
QQQ   320.99 (+0.68%)
AAPL   161.92 (+1.53%)
MSFT   281.58 (-0.07%)
FB   213.64 (+0.76%)
GOOGL   2,361.00 (+0.61%)
AMZN   2,423.01 (-2.50%)
TSLA   905.68 (-0.39%)
NVDA   191.64 (-2.23%)
BABA   98.15 (-2.22%)
NIO   17.04 (-2.80%)
AMD   93.93 (+3.07%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.00%)
MU   71.27 (+0.01%)
T   19.72 (+2.02%)
GE   77.95 (+0.37%)
F   14.39 (-1.17%)
DIS   112.85 (-0.62%)
AMC   15.07 (-2.84%)
PFE   49.19 (-0.20%)
PYPL   88.43 (-2.51%)
NFLX   194.85 (-2.51%)

Kansas gamer pleads guilty for role in fatal 'swatting' case

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a hoax call that led to a fatal shooting of an innocent bystander by Wichita police in 2017.

Shane Gaskell, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud in case that drew national attention to “swatting,” during which a caller falsely reports a crime that is dangerous enough to send a SWAT team to the location, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The “swatting” call on Dec. 28, 2017, led to the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was shot by Wichita police as he opened the door of his home to see why police were outside.

In his plea Tuesday, Gaskell said he got into an argument with another online gamer, Casey Viner, of North College Hill, Ohio, and gave him an old address. Viner recruited another gamer, Tyler Barriss, of Los Angeles, to falsely report a shooting and kidnapping at Gaskell's old address. A Wichita officer shot Finch after responding to Barriss' call.

After hearing about the fatal shooting, Gaskill suggested Viner and Barriss “alter or destroy their communications” with him and deleted his message threads, his plea agreement says.

Federal prosecutors initially agreed to an 18-month pretrial diversion program for Gaskill that would have allowed several original charges to be dropped. But prosecutors resumed prosecution in September 2021 after they said Gaskill violated the terms of his diversion.

Gaskill will be sentenced July 21.

Barriss is serving 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April 2019 to 51 counts associated with the Wichita swatting and other hoax emergency calls across the U.S.

Viner was sentenced in September 2019 to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The officer involved in the shooting was not charged.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.