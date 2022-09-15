50% OFF
Kanye West says he's splitting with Gap after 2 years

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer
Kanye West
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West, who goes by Ye, is ending the contract between his company Yeezy and the struggling clothing retailer, confirmed his lawyer in an emailed statement to The Associated Press Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West says he's breaking up with the Gap.

An attorney for Kanye West, who goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter has been sent to the clothing chain Thursday seeking to terminate the contract between Gap and West's company, Yeezy.

The clash comes a little over a year after Yeezy’s first item— a blue puffer jacket — appeared in Gap stores. The deal was announced in June 2020.

“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance," said Nicholas Gravante, West's attorney with Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, in an emailed statement to the AP. “Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere.”

Gravante said that Gap's failure to comply with the terms of the contract has been costly. He said West plans to begin opening Yeezy retail stores.

Gap couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

The San Francisco retailer had been hoping the partnership with West would resonate with customers in a period of declining sales. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 Gap stores worldwide would have put his brand in front of more people.

West has had a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director for the brand.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio on Twitter.

