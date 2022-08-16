S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season 
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Stocks higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil price
Kenya calm a day after chaotic presidential declaration

Tue., August 16, 2022 | Cara Anna, Associated Press


Supporters of Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto celebrate his victory over opposition leader Raila Odinga in Eldoret, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Ruto received 50.49% of the vote, the chairman of the electoral commission said, while Odinga received 48.85%. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya is calm on Tuesday, a day after the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga — a vote closely watched in the East African country that has been crucial to regional stability.

There were protests by Odinga supporters in some cities Monday night after chaos around the declaration as a majority of electoral commissioners alleged the process was “opaque.” Those commissioners, appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, gave no details about their sudden objection after an election widely seen as the most transparent ever Kenya.

The 77-year-old Odinga, who has pursued the presidency for a quarter-century, still has made no public statement or appearance. His campaign has signaled it might challenge the election result in court and has seven days after the declaration to do so. The Supreme Court would have 14 days to make a ruling.

The electoral commission chairman said Ruto won with almost 50.5% of votes while Odinga received almost 49%. A local electoral observer group on Tuesday will release the result of its parallel tally seen as an important check on the official process.

Odinga's campaign had expected victory after the outgoing president in a political twist backed his former rival Odinga instead of his own deputy president.

But the 55-year-old Ruto appealed to Kenyans by making the election about economic differences and not the ethnic ones that have long marked politics with sometimes deadly results. He portrayed himself as an outsider from humble beginnings defying the political dynasties of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.

The turnout in last Tuesday’s vote dipped to 65% as Kenyans across the country of 65 million expressed frustration with rising prices, high unemployment and widespread corruption. The now-wealthy Ruto himself has faced and denied multiple allegations of land grabs and other graft.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

