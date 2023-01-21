Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 - 1/20
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Learn Business Accounting for Less Than $50
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 - 1/20
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Learn Business Accounting for Less Than $50
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 - 1/20
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Learn Business Accounting for Less Than $50
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   282.68
MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 - 1/20
Laser breakthrough could send stock soaring 2,476% (Ad)
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
Market Wizard’s #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Learn Business Accounting for Less Than $50
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023

Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing

Sat., January 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued.

The cause of the capsizing wasn't immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people, 15 of whom were foreigners, and it overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve, which is a common tourist destination along the coast north of Mombasa.

Twenty-five people were rescued and some were hospitalized and in stable condition, Malindi sub-county Deputy Police Commander Solomon Odero said. He ruled out speculation that the boat was overloaded.

The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren't immediately revealed.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Recent Videos

Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: