×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

Kevin O'Leary on Leading and Innovating to Build a Better Digital Asset Marketplace

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | Entrepreneur


The crypto market is expected to grow to $32 billion by 2027, and with trillions of dollars sitting idle in the global economy, all eyes are on the debates happening in the U.S. right now as committees ramp up their discussions on regulations.

This brought me to Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, who is a strategic investor in WonderFi, which provides novice users with a simple way to buy crypto on regulated exchanges like BitBuy and Coinberry, earn interest and track performance while maintaining full control and custody of their assets. I reached out to O’Leary because I was interested in how talks are progressing and how the team at WonderFi continues to build the platform in preparation for big changes. As a consultant who supports businesses to implement digital assets, I knew there was a wealth of knowledge to tap into.

I asked O’Leary how the pressure of this venture is different from any other he has previously been involved in. “The optics, coverage and pressure are tremendous,”  he says. With so many eyes not only watching how the crypto market is trending, but also seeing the splashy headlines and the sensational storytelling that makes for great streaming, the burden of getting accurate information out to the public and in front of policy makers is very real.

O’Leary spares no time in affirming the talent that is the executive team at WonderFi and the work that they are doing in building an ecosystem that, coupled with policy and strong regulations, will alleviate much of the artificial news and noise surrounding crypto.

In my conversation with O’Leary, we jumped right into the status of discussions with policy makers. Momentum has continued to build, particularly over the past 12 months. President Biden signed an executive order in March 2022 for the Federal Reserve to explore if it should create its own digital currency, saying at the time that it would “help position the U.S. to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances U.S. global competitiveness.:


”All eyes are on the U.S. without a doubt," O'Leary says. "The shift on Capitol Hill is profound. The issue is not bipartisan, with both sides eager to be present and fully engaged in full room discussions on where policy is headed.” 

Related: Rough Monday For Bitcoin: 5.2% Drop in 24 Hours

Vision for Change

Cryptocurrency has been swarmed with negative attention in mainstream media, social media and numerous scandalous documentaries. I was curious to know what it was that O'Leary saw in crypto that many of us missed and still aren’t seeing. “Choice," he says, "people are tired of the banks and being chained to their rules."

Dissatisfaction with the banking system is not new, but most people have no option but to adapt and keep cash flow moving. If there's one thing that O’Leary is known for, it's his belief that cash flow is priority number one in business. 

But O'Leary has experienced firsthand the frustration that can come with using the traditional banking system. In April, when his company was in the midst of closing a deal worth millions of dollars, the wire transfer between the U.S. and Canada was lost for multiple days, requiring multiple associates to work for hours to unwind the transaction and “find” the funds to secure and close the deal. Ultimately all was sorted, but should this happen? “Who is liable for interest lost, deals that don’t get executed?” O’Leary asks. He's right. The bank doesn't lose your money, but for a few days it's disappeared. This happens more often than most would imagine and does not inspire confidence or credibility, but few fight against the institution.

“Using stablecoin, it would have succeeded in minutes and would have saved my team countless hours,” O'Leary says. It is inarguable that had this transaction occurred on a regulated crypto platform, it would have been protected securely end-to-end using the Blockchain technology that is the basis of the strength that crypto presents, makes it attractive to many and provides the control we require.

Related: SEC Nearly Doubles Size of Crypto Unit to Protect Investors in the $1.7 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market

Building crypto confidence with a complete infrastructure

Once we explain how crypto can create opportunity, we still have the hurdle of inspiring confidence, because of the perception that “crypto is run by rogue cowboys in the Wild West,” as O'Leary puts it. 

Understanding the technology inspires confidence, which is why WonderFi places such a heavy emphasis on education. It makes O'Leary's involvement a natural one — he's long been a vocal advocate for financial literacy. 

O'Leary is confident that, as talks continue to progress on Capitol Hill, soon trillions more dollars from around the world will come into play in the crypto market. Regulation in the U.S. is the signal that the global finance world is waiting for.

O’Leary continues to advocate for choice and compliance while ensuring that he and the WonderFi team are building and investing in technology that invokes confidence in its users and supports the innovation in fintech.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Explains Why Institutional Capital Must Have a Role in Sustainability

Should you invest $1,000 in Lear right now?

Before you consider Lear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lear wasn't on the list.

While Lear currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.