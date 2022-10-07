Key Inflation Data Will Move Markets Next Week

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,670.97 (-1.96%)
DOW   29,471.70 (-1.52%)
QQQ   274.75 (-1.79%)
AAPL   142.85 (-1.77%)
MSFT   239.22 (-3.07%)
META   137.51 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   100.29 (-1.11%)
AMZN   117.47 (-2.35%)
TSLA   232.72 (-2.27%)
NVDA   126.47 (-3.68%)
NIO   14.24 (-3.59%)
BABA   82.86 (-1.73%)
AMD   63.64 (-6.20%)
T   15.17 (-0.98%)
MU   54.53 (-0.16%)
CGC   3.39 (-9.60%)
F   12.26 (-0.81%)
GE   65.66 (-0.85%)
DIS   98.60 (-1.44%)
AMC   6.97 (-2.11%)
PYPL   92.55 (-1.98%)
PFE   42.70 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,670.97 (-1.96%)
DOW   29,471.70 (-1.52%)
QQQ   274.75 (-1.79%)
AAPL   142.85 (-1.77%)
MSFT   239.22 (-3.07%)
META   137.51 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   100.29 (-1.11%)
AMZN   117.47 (-2.35%)
TSLA   232.72 (-2.27%)
NVDA   126.47 (-3.68%)
NIO   14.24 (-3.59%)
BABA   82.86 (-1.73%)
AMD   63.64 (-6.20%)
T   15.17 (-0.98%)
MU   54.53 (-0.16%)
CGC   3.39 (-9.60%)
F   12.26 (-0.81%)
GE   65.66 (-0.85%)
DIS   98.60 (-1.44%)
AMC   6.97 (-2.11%)
PYPL   92.55 (-1.98%)
PFE   42.70 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,670.97 (-1.96%)
DOW   29,471.70 (-1.52%)
QQQ   274.75 (-1.79%)
AAPL   142.85 (-1.77%)
MSFT   239.22 (-3.07%)
META   137.51 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   100.29 (-1.11%)
AMZN   117.47 (-2.35%)
TSLA   232.72 (-2.27%)
NVDA   126.47 (-3.68%)
NIO   14.24 (-3.59%)
BABA   82.86 (-1.73%)
AMD   63.64 (-6.20%)
T   15.17 (-0.98%)
MU   54.53 (-0.16%)
CGC   3.39 (-9.60%)
F   12.26 (-0.81%)
GE   65.66 (-0.85%)
DIS   98.60 (-1.44%)
AMC   6.97 (-2.11%)
PYPL   92.55 (-1.98%)
PFE   42.70 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.91%)
S&P 500   3,670.97 (-1.96%)
DOW   29,471.70 (-1.52%)
QQQ   274.75 (-1.79%)
AAPL   142.85 (-1.77%)
MSFT   239.22 (-3.07%)
META   137.51 (-1.12%)
GOOGL   100.29 (-1.11%)
AMZN   117.47 (-2.35%)
TSLA   232.72 (-2.27%)
NVDA   126.47 (-3.68%)
NIO   14.24 (-3.59%)
BABA   82.86 (-1.73%)
AMD   63.64 (-6.20%)
T   15.17 (-0.98%)
MU   54.53 (-0.16%)
CGC   3.39 (-9.60%)
F   12.26 (-0.81%)
GE   65.66 (-0.85%)
DIS   98.60 (-1.44%)
AMC   6.97 (-2.11%)
PYPL   92.55 (-1.98%)
PFE   42.70 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.91%)

Key Inflation Data Will Move Markets Next Week

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

While the week is short on economic activity, it's long on market movers, with several key inflation readings out next week including the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI). Plus, investors will dig into the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve. Another earnings season is creeping up as well with big names like Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) set to report. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 10 there is no economic activity scheduled. 

Tuesday, Oct. 11, the NFIB small-business index and the New York Fed's 5-year inflation expectations will be released.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 will feature the PPI's final demand reading for September, along with the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest minutes.

September's consumer price index and core CPI are due out on Thursday, Oct. 13, with initial and continuing jobless claims for investors to sift through as well.

Things will pick up a bit on Friday, Oct. 14, when retail sales data, the import price index, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations, and business inventories are released. 

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.