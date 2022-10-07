Key Inflation Data Will Move Markets Next Week

While the week is short on economic activity, it's long on market movers, with several key inflation readings out next week including the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI). Plus, investors will dig into the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve. Another earnings season is creeping up as well with big names like Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) set to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 10 there is no economic activity scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, the NFIB small-business index and the New York Fed's 5-year inflation expectations will be released.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 will feature the PPI's final demand reading for September, along with the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest minutes.

September's consumer price index and core CPI are due out on Thursday, Oct. 13, with initial and continuing jobless claims for investors to sift through as well.

Things will pick up a bit on Friday, Oct. 14, when retail sales data, the import price index, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations, and business inventories are released.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

