S&P 500   3,855.76 (-0.15%)
DOW   31,819.14 (-0.28%)
QQQ   290.69 (+0.74%)
AAPL   150.47 (+1.33%)
MSFT   253.92 (+2.14%)
META   180.90 (+0.77%)
GOOGL   91.11 (+0.53%)
AMZN   92.43 (+1.87%)
TSLA   174.48 (+0.60%)
NVDA   229.66 (+0.00%)
NIO   8.55 (+0.47%)
BABA   82.90 (-0.07%)
AMD   82.01 (-0.80%)
T   18.30 (-0.71%)
F   12.03 (-0.58%)
MU   53.90 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.03 (-0.98%)
GE   88.97 (-2.23%)
DIS   92.60 (-1.04%)
AMC   5.46 (+1.49%)
PYPL   72.61 (-1.12%)
PFE   39.86 (+1.19%)
NFLX   293.51 (+0.26%)
KeyCorp, Philips 66 fall; Seagen, Insulet rise

Mon., March 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Seagen Inc. up $25.04 to $197.65.

Pfizer is buying the biotechnology company for $43 billion.

KeyCorp, down $4.28 to $11.38.

Regional banks fell amid fears over their strength following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Illumina Inc., up $32.93 to $226.94.

Activist investor Carl Icahn is reportedly launching a proxy fight at the genetic testing tools company.

Insulet Corp., up $23.08 to $303.44.

The medical device company will replace SVB Financial Group in the S&P 500.

Qualtrics International Inc., up $1.13 to $17.68.

Silver Lake is buying the software company for about $12.5 billion.

Provention Bio Inc., up $17.40 to $24.10.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Newmont Corp., up $2.96 to $45.12.

The gold producer rose along with a jump in prices for the precious metal.

Phillips 66, down $5.70 to $95.52.

Energy companies slipped along with crude oil prices.

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover

