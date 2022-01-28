S&P 500   4,323.51 (-0.07%)
DOW   34,000.20 (-0.47%)
QQQ   340.16 (-0.28%)
AAPL   165.23 (+3.77%)
MSFT   298.49 (-0.45%)
FB   293.72 (-0.31%)
GOOGL   2,578.91 (-0.05%)
AMZN   2,768.24 (-0.88%)
TSLA   820.98 (-0.98%)
NVDA   215.30 (-1.89%)
BABA   110.07 (-1.54%)
NIO   19.82 (-6.11%)
AMD   101.33 (-1.24%)
CGC   6.82 (-0.44%)
MU   76.35 (-3.01%)
GE   89.30 (-0.67%)
T   24.28 (+0.66%)
F   19.09 (-2.35%)
DIS   134.57 (-0.63%)
AMC   13.65 (-5.99%)
PFE   53.87 (+0.94%)
ACB   3.72 (-1.85%)
BA   184.77 (-2.62%)
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Kia says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem surfaced in Korea last July. The company says it has 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims, but no crashes or injuries were reported.


