King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Britain's King Charles III at the chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, Britain's King Charles III, 2nd right, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, talk in front of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's wife Elke Buedenbender, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, talk in front of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III speaks to Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, at the state banquet given by German President Steinmeier in honor of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Bellevue Palace, Berlin, Wednesday March 29, 2023. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via AP) Britain's King Charles III speaks at the state banquet given by German President Steinmeier in honor of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Bellevue Palace, Berlin, Wednesday March 29, 2023. Next to King Charles is a gift from President Steinmeier: a childhood photograph of Charles' first visit to Germany, at his father Prince Philip's side. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via AP) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier,left, his wife Elke Buedenbender, right, Britain's King Charles III, 2nd left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are pictured during the State Banquet in Berlin, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)) Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey, Britain's King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort visit a farmer's market on Wittenbergplatz square, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Annegret Hilse//Pool Photo via AP) Britain's King Charles III arrives to be received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Britain's King Charles III at the chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey, Britain's King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort visit a farmer's market on Wittenbergplatz square, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Annegret Hilse//Pool Photo via AP) Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign the guest book at the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, as Bundestag President Baerbel Bas, right, watches, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Britain's King Charles III speaks in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British King and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.( Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Britain's King Charles III speaks in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British King and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Britain's King Charles III waves in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British King and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days. Left Parliament President Baerbel Bas, right Camilla the Queen Consort. ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Britain's King Charles III is applauded after addressing the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III, seen on a TV camera monitor, addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III speaks in the German parliament Bundestag on the second day of his trip to Germany in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British King and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, center, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, listen to President of the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, Baerbel Bas, in the Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Britain's King Charles III addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III became the first monarch to address Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday as part of a high-profile visit by the U.K. head of state aimed at bolstering ties between the two European powers.
Speaking to lawmakers and other dignitaries in the packed lower house, Charles stressed the close bonds between the United Kingdom and Germany going back centuries, including his own family links to the royal House of Hannover, and the present-day economic, scientific, cultural and military cooperation between the two countries.
Charles noted that London and Berlin have provided considerable aid to Ukraine in its efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, a point that will appeal to German government officials more used to hearing how their country isn't doing enough to help Kyiv.
“Germany's decision to provide so much military support to Ukraine is extremely brave, important and welcome,” Charles said.
Speaking mostly in fluent German, he noted how the intertwined history of the two nations could be seen in the home of the Bundestag itself. Heavily damaged during the war, the Reichstag building's restoration in the 1990s was capped with a glass cupola designed by British architect Norman Foster intended to be a symbol for transparency and accountability.
“From here the citizens can actually watch their politicians work,” Charles said. “Democracy in action.”
The 74-year-old largely trod on safe territory, making gentle jokes about soccer rivalry, national humor and mutual admiration for each others' cultures — from the Beatles to Kraftwerk and Brahms to Byron . Charles briefly touched on the grim history of Nazism and World War II.
Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will visit Hamburg on Friday to pay respects at a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children's transports, which saw the lives of more than 10,000 Jewish children rescued from Nazi Germany 85 years ago. They will also commemorate those killed in the Allied bombing of Hamburg in 1943.
“Heeding the lessons of the past is our sacred responsibility, but it can only be fully discharged through a commitment to our shared future,” he said. "Together we must be vigilant against threats to our values and freedoms, and resolute in our determination to confront them. Together we must strive for the security, prosperity and well-being that our people deserve."
Charles is on his inaugural foreign trip since becoming U.K. king. He and Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of well-wishers and Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace.
Pomp and royal glamour aside, the three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The U.K. government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following the painful Brexit process.
The fallout has been considerable: Britain's departure from the European Union's common market has resulted in trade barriers and labor shortages, and locked the country out of key European science programs. By devoting special attention to the EU's two biggest powers — France and Germany — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to normalize relations with the 27-nation bloc.
Charles originally planned to stop in France first, but anti-government protests there delayed that part of his trip. That put the focus on Germany, where the U.K. royal family and particularly the late Queen Elizabeth II have long enjoyed curiosity and admiration.
Not all were enamored by the visit, however. Jan Korte, a lawmaker with the opposition Left party, said it wasn't in keeping with Germany's democratic tradition to have Charles address the country's highest political body, the Bundestag.
“A king isn't elected,” Korte told public broadcaster ZDF. “He can obviously speak everywhere and is very welcome, including by me, but I think that particularly in the Bundestag, which is about representing the people, it's not really appropriate to have a monarch speak.”
Charles has spoken to the Bundestag before, at an event in 2020 commorating the victims of World War II, though he was still the Prince of Wales at the time.
Before his speech Charles met briefly with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and visited a farmers market in Berlin.
After his speech, Charles and Camilla are scheduled to meet with refugees and U.K. and German military personnel stationed near Berlin before visiting an organic farm.
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.Get This Free Report