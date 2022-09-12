King Charles III tells UK lawmakers in an address to Parliament that he feels 'the weight of history which surrounds us'

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down
USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption

King Charles III tells UK lawmakers in an address to Parliament that he feels 'the weight of history which surrounds us'

Mon., September 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III tells UK lawmakers in an address to Parliament that he feels 'the weight of history which surrounds us.'

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.