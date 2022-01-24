S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition

Monday, January 24, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press


A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. Kohl’s Corp. is confirming that it received letters expressing interest in acquiring the department store chain. The confirmation on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 follows media reports that Sycamore Partners approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s confirmed that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading Monday.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion

Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said Monday that its board is reviewing the offers.

Shares of Kohl's spiked 31% or $14.79 to $61.63.


