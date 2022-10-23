S&P 500   3,752.75
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe

Sun., October 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this handout photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.

The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Photos it released showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

The Airbus A330 from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

It said all passengers evacuated on the plane's escape slides.

The airline said it’s trying to find the cause of the incident.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, the Philippine aviation agency said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the plane overshot the runway late Sunday, not early Monday.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

