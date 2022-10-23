S&P 500   3,752.75
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

Sun., October 23, 2022 | Jim Gomez, Associated Press

A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. (AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open hole was also visible at the top of the plane near a front door.

Philippine officials said the plane’s remaining fuel would be siphoned off before efforts begin to remove the aircraft at the runway’s end. Authorities were also assessing if the other aircraft that are stranded at the airport could be allowed to fly out safely.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were canceled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 canceled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

___

Associated Press reporter Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

