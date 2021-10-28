Korean firm SK plans $473M microchip part plant, hiring 400

S&P 500   4,596.42 (+0.98%)
DOW   35,730.48 (+0.68%)
QQQ   384.22 (+1.11%)
AAPL   152.57 (+2.50%)
MSFT   324.35 (+0.37%)
FB   316.92 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,916.98 (-0.25%)
TSLA   1,077.04 (+3.78%)
AMZN   3,446.57 (+1.59%)
NVDA   249.41 (+2.00%)
BABA   169.79 (+0.33%)
NIO   40.79 (+3.76%)
CGC   12.99 (+1.64%)
GE   105.26 (+1.36%)
AMD   121.16 (-0.92%)
MU   69.58 (+1.96%)
T   25.55 (+1.96%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.88 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.68 (+0.08%)
PFE   43.18 (+0.49%)
BA   207.85 (+0.60%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,596.42 (+0.98%)
DOW   35,730.48 (+0.68%)
QQQ   384.22 (+1.11%)
AAPL   152.57 (+2.50%)
MSFT   324.35 (+0.37%)
FB   316.92 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,916.98 (-0.25%)
TSLA   1,077.04 (+3.78%)
AMZN   3,446.57 (+1.59%)
NVDA   249.41 (+2.00%)
BABA   169.79 (+0.33%)
NIO   40.79 (+3.76%)
CGC   12.99 (+1.64%)
GE   105.26 (+1.36%)
AMD   121.16 (-0.92%)
MU   69.58 (+1.96%)
T   25.55 (+1.96%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.88 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.68 (+0.08%)
PFE   43.18 (+0.49%)
BA   207.85 (+0.60%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,596.42 (+0.98%)
DOW   35,730.48 (+0.68%)
QQQ   384.22 (+1.11%)
AAPL   152.57 (+2.50%)
MSFT   324.35 (+0.37%)
FB   316.92 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,916.98 (-0.25%)
TSLA   1,077.04 (+3.78%)
AMZN   3,446.57 (+1.59%)
NVDA   249.41 (+2.00%)
BABA   169.79 (+0.33%)
NIO   40.79 (+3.76%)
CGC   12.99 (+1.64%)
GE   105.26 (+1.36%)
AMD   121.16 (-0.92%)
MU   69.58 (+1.96%)
T   25.55 (+1.96%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.88 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.68 (+0.08%)
PFE   43.18 (+0.49%)
BA   207.85 (+0.60%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)
S&P 500   4,596.42 (+0.98%)
DOW   35,730.48 (+0.68%)
QQQ   384.22 (+1.11%)
AAPL   152.57 (+2.50%)
MSFT   324.35 (+0.37%)
FB   316.92 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,916.98 (-0.25%)
TSLA   1,077.04 (+3.78%)
AMZN   3,446.57 (+1.59%)
NVDA   249.41 (+2.00%)
BABA   169.79 (+0.33%)
NIO   40.79 (+3.76%)
CGC   12.99 (+1.64%)
GE   105.26 (+1.36%)
AMD   121.16 (-0.92%)
MU   69.58 (+1.96%)
T   25.55 (+1.96%)
F   16.86 (+8.70%)
ACB   6.88 (+0.58%)
DIS   169.68 (+0.08%)
PFE   43.18 (+0.49%)
BA   207.85 (+0.60%)
AMC   35.23 (+1.35%)

Korean firm SK plans $473M microchip part plant, hiring 400

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a factory to make glass parts for computer chips east of Atlanta, investing $473 million and hiring 400 workers.

SK Group announced its plans Thursday, saying it will build the plant at the same site in Covington that hosts its plant named SKC that opened in 1996 making polyester films that can be used on solar panels, in packaging and for other uses.

The Korean conglomerate is also building a $2.6 billion complex to make batteries for electric vehicles in Commerce, northeast of Atlanta. Georgia politicians advocated for SK in a trade dispute that threatened the plant, with the company eventually negotiating a $1.8 billion settlement that allowed it to continue with its plans.

Alison Wentley, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state and SK signed a ceremonial memorandum of understanding in July that “signified the commitment of the project and location.” She said more detailed incentive agreements have not yet been finalized.

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the SK plant “will directly support the desperately needed domestic manufacturing of semiconductors,” easing supply chain roadblocks. An SKC executive, Sung Jin Kim, was previously a researcher in electrical and computer engineering at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. SK said Kim helped develop the glass substrate technology in his research there.

Wentley said SKC would be eligible for a tax credit granted when jobs pay at 110% or higher of Newton County's average annual wage. SK could be granted at least $5 million in state income tax credits over five years, and possibly up to $10 million depending on how much jobs pay.

The company says it plans to hire engineers, technicians and others, with production beginning in 2023.

Kim said the glass-based semiconductor technology will aid performance and hold down power use for some computing uses, as well as high-speed communications.

It’s unclear if Georgia Tech will financially benefit from the use of the technology.

“We’re delighted that Georgia Tech’s investment in packaging research and advanced circuitry over the last 25-30 years has contributed to Georgia’s selection as the best place for the company to manufacture their state-of-the-art semiconductor technology," Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera said in a statement.


7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.

This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.

This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.

View the "7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.