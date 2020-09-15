Kraft, Fiat rise; Carnival, Charles Schwab fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 88 cents to $12.81.
The automaker is cutting its special dividend as part of an amended merger deal with Peugeot SA.
MDC Holdings, up $1.98 to $46.72.
The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on orders during the third quarter.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., up 75 cents to $160.57.
The gardening supplies company raised its profit forecast for the year because of strong sales growth.
Kraft Heinz Co., up 10 cents to $31.97.
The processed food giant plans to cut $2 billion in costs over the next five years and said sales are strong in the third quarter.
Carnival Corp., down $1.92 to $15.93.
The cruise line operator gave investors a disappointing third-quarter financial update.
Nikola Corp., down $2.96 to $32.83.
Market regulator SEC is reportedly investigating allegations of fraud at the electric truck company.
Charles Schwab Corp., down 98 cents to $34.75.
The financial services company warned its third-quarter revenue could suffer because of low interest rates.
American Tower Corp., up $9.85 to $263.75.
The owner of communications towers signed a new long-term deal with wireless company T-Mobile.
