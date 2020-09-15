Kraft, Fiat rise; Carnival, Charles Schwab fall

S&P 500   3,401.20 (+0.52%)
DOW   27,995.60 (+0.01%)
QQQ   279.76 (+1.67%)
AAPL   115.50 (+0.12%)
MSFT   209.56 (+2.02%)
FB   272.98 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   1,539.99 (+2.07%)
AMZN   3,167.88 (+2.09%)
NVDA   520.00 (+0.99%)
TSLA   450.42 (+7.34%)
BABA   278.57 (+1.63%)
CGC   16.37 (-0.30%)
GE   6.07 (-1.30%)
MU   49.05 (+0.04%)
AMD   78.99 (+1.40%)
T   29.11 (-0.10%)
F   7.04 (-1.12%)
ACB   7.07 (-1.53%)
GILD   66.18 (-0.24%)
NFLX   496.00 (+4.14%)
DIS   131.45 (+0.15%)
BAC   25.29 (-1.79%)
BA   163.58 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,401.20 (+0.52%)
DOW   27,995.60 (+0.01%)
QQQ   279.76 (+1.67%)
AAPL   115.50 (+0.12%)
MSFT   209.56 (+2.02%)
FB   272.98 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   1,539.99 (+2.07%)
AMZN   3,167.88 (+2.09%)
NVDA   520.00 (+0.99%)
TSLA   450.42 (+7.34%)
BABA   278.57 (+1.63%)
CGC   16.37 (-0.30%)
GE   6.07 (-1.30%)
MU   49.05 (+0.04%)
AMD   78.99 (+1.40%)
T   29.11 (-0.10%)
F   7.04 (-1.12%)
ACB   7.07 (-1.53%)
GILD   66.18 (-0.24%)
NFLX   496.00 (+4.14%)
DIS   131.45 (+0.15%)
BAC   25.29 (-1.79%)
BA   163.58 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,401.20 (+0.52%)
DOW   27,995.60 (+0.01%)
QQQ   279.76 (+1.67%)
AAPL   115.50 (+0.12%)
MSFT   209.56 (+2.02%)
FB   272.98 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   1,539.99 (+2.07%)
AMZN   3,167.88 (+2.09%)
NVDA   520.00 (+0.99%)
TSLA   450.42 (+7.34%)
BABA   278.57 (+1.63%)
CGC   16.37 (-0.30%)
GE   6.07 (-1.30%)
MU   49.05 (+0.04%)
AMD   78.99 (+1.40%)
T   29.11 (-0.10%)
F   7.04 (-1.12%)
ACB   7.07 (-1.53%)
GILD   66.18 (-0.24%)
NFLX   496.00 (+4.14%)
DIS   131.45 (+0.15%)
BAC   25.29 (-1.79%)
BA   163.58 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,401.20 (+0.52%)
DOW   27,995.60 (+0.01%)
QQQ   279.76 (+1.67%)
AAPL   115.50 (+0.12%)
MSFT   209.56 (+2.02%)
FB   272.98 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   1,539.99 (+2.07%)
AMZN   3,167.88 (+2.09%)
NVDA   520.00 (+0.99%)
TSLA   450.42 (+7.34%)
BABA   278.57 (+1.63%)
CGC   16.37 (-0.30%)
GE   6.07 (-1.30%)
MU   49.05 (+0.04%)
AMD   78.99 (+1.40%)
T   29.11 (-0.10%)
F   7.04 (-1.12%)
ACB   7.07 (-1.53%)
GILD   66.18 (-0.24%)
NFLX   496.00 (+4.14%)
DIS   131.45 (+0.15%)
BAC   25.29 (-1.79%)
BA   163.58 (-1.07%)
Log in

Kraft, Fiat rise; Carnival, Charles Schwab fall

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., up 88 cents to $12.81.

The automaker is cutting its special dividend as part of an amended merger deal with Peugeot SA.

MDC Holdings, up $1.98 to $46.72.

The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on orders during the third quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., up 75 cents to $160.57.

The gardening supplies company raised its profit forecast for the year because of strong sales growth.

Kraft Heinz Co., up 10 cents to $31.97.

The processed food giant plans to cut $2 billion in costs over the next five years and said sales are strong in the third quarter.

Carnival Corp., down $1.92 to $15.93.

The cruise line operator gave investors a disappointing third-quarter financial update.

Nikola Corp., down $2.96 to $32.83.

Market regulator SEC is reportedly investigating allegations of fraud at the electric truck company.

Charles Schwab Corp., down 98 cents to $34.75.

The financial services company warned its third-quarter revenue could suffer because of low interest rates.

American Tower Corp., up $9.85 to $263.75.

The owner of communications towers signed a new long-term deal with wireless company T-Mobile.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carnival (CCL)1.5$15.99-10.4%N/A-3.98Hold$19.57
Charles Schwab (SCHW)2.1$34.75-2.7%2.07%14.60Hold$41.47
American Tower (AMT)2.1$263.83+3.9%1.67%61.21Buy$273.08
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

6 Travel Stocks That Present a Buy and Hold Opportunity

There is a common expression that patience is a virtue. Many investors will have their patience tested in the coming weeks and months. Many stocks are dead in the water right now. Before we know how robust an economic turnaround will be, the nation has to get to the other side of the coronavirus.

The problem is that nobody knows exactly when that will be. And one reason for that is that recovery is going to be a state-by-state, household-by-household decision. Plus, it’s hard to determine what “normal” will be like without an actual vaccine.

Having said that, it’s more likely than not that the economy will reopen sooner rather than later. We may be wearing masks, foregoing handshakes and hugs, and otherwise socially distancing while getting back to a routine. And that includes traveling.

Some of the most beaten-down stocks are from the travel industry. Entire sectors of our economy including airlines, hotels, and casinos are facing multiple quarters of extremely low revenue.

But at some point, there will be a vaccine and life will go on. And when it does, some oversold travel stocks will come roaring back. In this presentation, we look at six travel stocks that you can buy and hold.

View the "6 Travel Stocks That Present a Buy and Hold Opportunity".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.