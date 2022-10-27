Kraft Heinz Stock Snags Earnings Beat on Higher Prices

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results before the open, with profits of 63 cents per share on revenue of $6.51 billion beating estimates of 56 cents per share on $6.27 billion, amid price increases. The food and beverage name also reaffirmed its full-year sales and profit guidance. At last check, KHC is up 0.8% to trade at $37.36.

On the charts, Kraft Heinz stock has been climbing from its recent pullback to a Sep. 28, nearly one-year low of $32.73. Shares earlier surged to their highest level since Sept. 2, and are looking to notch their second-straight close above the 100-day moving average, which had been a level of pressure since late May. The equity is also pacing for a third-straight gain, and has added 11.3% so far this month.

Puts have been more popular than usual over the past 10 weeks, but calls still outweigh puts on an absolute basis. KHC's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.50 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks higher than 88% of readings from the past year.

Today, options bulls are chiming in at double the intraday average volume, with 9,755 calls exchanged, in comparison to 3,250 puts. The November 40 call is the most active contract, followed by the weekly 10/28 38-strike call.

It's also worth noting KHC's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 82 out of 100. This means the stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the last year.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .