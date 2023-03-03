Kroger Stock Surges on Profit Beat, Strong Forecast

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 99 cents per share this morning -- better than the 90 cents per share analysts anticipated -- though revenue missed the mark. The grocery chain's annual profit forecast also bested Wall Street's estimates, thanks to higher prices, easing cost pressures, and steady demand. At last check, KR was up 5.8% at $45.91.

Options traders are already responding to the upbeat results, with 7,763 calls and 5,377 puts across the tape so far, which is nine times the intraday average. Most popular is the 3/3 45-strike call, followed by the 46-strike call in that weekly series, with new positions opening at the latter.

This penchant for bullish bets has been the norm lately. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 1.90 stands higher than 74% of annual readings.

Though the brokerage bunch is yet to chime in, there's still plenty of room for upgrades, which could push shares even higher. In fact, nine of the 15 analysts in question call the equity a tepid "hold."

Today's bull gap has Kroger stock looking to close above the 60-day moving average for the first time since January. Overhead pressure remains at the $46.50 level, though, which has been keeping a tight lid on the shares since December. During the last nine months, KR has shed 12%.

