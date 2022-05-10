LA plans to impose twice weekly landscape watering limit





LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles plans to require residents and businesses to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days per week to two as California's drought deepens, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.

The planned restriction for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California requiring some customers it supplies to cut watering to once weekly.

The Los Angeles restriction is expected to take effect June 1 after receiving anticipated City Council approval.

Garcetti said Los Angeles can be less restrictive than the other water district because to ongoing efforts by its nearly 4 million residents to conserve water.

“We are using a little bit less water today than we were more than 30 years ago with a million more people,” Garcetti told reporters.

Garcetti still urged homeowners to replace thirsty lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping.

While the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is a municipal utility, the Metropolitan Water District is essentially a giant wholesaler that supplies 26 public water agencies that provide water to 19 million people.

The Metropolitan Water District's one-day-a-week watering limitation will affect about 6 million residents and businesses.

State water authorities were scheduled to hold a briefing about California's drought outlook Tuesday afternoon.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.