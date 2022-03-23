LA police: Wearing expensive jewelry could make you a target

S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)
S&P 500   4,456.24 (-1.23%)
DOW   34,358.50 (-1.29%)
QQQ   351.83 (-1.44%)
AAPL   170.21 (+0.82%)
MSFT   299.49 (-1.50%)
FB   213.46 (-1.47%)
GOOGL   2,765.51 (-1.14%)
AMZN   3,268.16 (-0.90%)
TSLA   999.11 (+0.52%)
NVDA   256.34 (-3.36%)
BABA   117.24 (+1.96%)
NIO   21.87 (+0.46%)
AMD   113.92 (-0.75%)
CGC   7.09 (-1.66%)
MU   75.65 (-4.39%)
GE   93.70 (-1.26%)
T   23.21 (+0.00%)
F   16.68 (-2.40%)
DIS   137.64 (-1.76%)
AMC   20.74 (+13.58%)
PFE   52.19 (-1.60%)
PYPL   114.65 (-2.73%)
BA   186.04 (-2.62%)

LA police: Wearing expensive jewelry could make you a target

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.

The police department's suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars' worth of merchandise.

Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s robbery, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.

In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021. Robberies with a firearm are up 44% in the same time period across the city.

“Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public. If it is visible, it can be a target,” an LAPD statement said.

In November, detectives from the police department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division formed a Follow-Home Task Force to investigate crimes where people are targeted by criminals and tailed home or to an isolated area. People were often followed from areas such as Melrose Avenue and the city's jewelry district, as well as high-end restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire.

“The victims were being targeted based on the high-end jewelry they were wearing or the high-end car they were driving,” police said in a statement in November announcing the task force's creation.

In Culver City, police last week announced the arrests in connection with separate robberies — including one where the victims were targeted and followed home — earlier this month.

In one case, the armed thieves allegedly stole more than $3,600 worth of jewelry from a man at a mall parking garage. In the other incident, one victim was pistol-whipped and the other had their Rolex and phone stolen at gunpoint during a follow-home robbery.

On Tuesday, masked robbers used sledgehammers to break the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, making off with $3 million to $5 million in merchandise before fleeing.

Owner Peter Sedghi said he was in his back office when he heard what sounded like gunshots.

"I yelled at my staff, ‘Everyone get on the floor, get on the floor,’” he told The Associated Press.

Sedghi said he hit the panic alarm, grabbed his gun and ran toward the front of the store but the thieves were already fleeing. The robbers arrived in a stolen car and abandoned it, leaving in another vehicle, police said.

"We’re in the heart of Beverly Hills. Who thought this would happen in broad daylight?” he said Wednesday as his staff continued to inventory what had been stolen.

In the wake of high-profile robberies in the region — where people have been targeted for pieces such as Rolex watches and gold chains — Sedghi said some of his customers are afraid to wear their jewelry in public and are only donning it for events such as weddings and galas.

“Beverly Hills is supposed to be a safe area, you should be able to walk around wearing whatever jewelry you want,” he said.

A Beverly Hills police statement said extra security patrols and other measures were immediately taken. Residents were urged to be alert and aware of their surroundings.

“The choice to wear expensive jewelry is ultimately theirs,” Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in an email.

___

Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.