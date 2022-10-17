Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)
QQQ   269.35 (+3.30%)
AAPL   142.41 (+2.91%)
MSFT   237.53 (+3.92%)
META   134.04 (+5.74%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+3.53%)
AMZN   113.79 (+6.45%)
TSLA   219.35 (+7.01%)
NVDA   118.88 (+5.89%)
NIO   12.21 (+3.91%)
BABA   76.77 (+5.14%)
AMD   57.96 (+3.61%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.50 (+1.48%)
CGC   2.53 (+7.66%)
F   11.83 (+1.37%)
GE   68.63 (+1.57%)
DIS   97.33 (+3.05%)
AMC   6.36 (+6.00%)
PYPL   84.66 (+5.21%)
PFE   43.65 (+1.84%)
NFLX   245.10 (+6.57%)

Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday, when votes from yet another election are set to be tallied.

Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be counting ballots cast by workers at a facility in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Roughly 800 people are employed at the warehouse, according to Amazon.

This will be the fourth union election at an Amazon warehouse this year, and the third one led by the Amazon Labor Union. The upstart group secured an unexpected win in April at a company warehouse on Staten Island but was stung by a loss shortly thereafter at another facility nearby. A union election in Alabama, led by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, remains too close to call.

Amazon has been trying to undo the ALU's lone victory, filing more than two dozen objections to the election and seeking a redo vote. Last month, a federal labor official concluded the union should be certified as a bargaining representative for the warehouse. Amazon, which hasn't recognized the union, said it intends to appeal the decision. And CEO Andy Jassy has also signaled the company could take the case to federal court.

ALU organizers say they’re focused on petitioning for more elections and pressuring Amazon to negotiate a contract at the facility that voted to unionize. Experts note a win in Schodack — located near one of the most unionized metro areas in the country, according to Unionstats.com — would offer the group more leverage and a chance to demonstrate its prior win wasn’t a one-off.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.