Labor board seeks to force Amazon to reinstate fired worker





NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking the reinstatement of an Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest in the early days of the pandemic calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19.

Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island, helped lead the protest outside a warehouse in April 2020. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.

Bryson filed an unfair labor practice case in 2020, claiming Amazon retaliated against him. The National Labor Relations Board said later that year it found merit in the complaint.

Seattle-based Amazon has previously said Bryson was “witnessed by other employees bullying and intimidating a female associate.” It did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

If the court approves the labor board’s request, Bryson would be able to return to his job at Amazon.

In a court filing at the Eastern District of New York Thursday, the NRLB requested the online retail giant post a copy of the court order in all breakrooms, bathrooms, and bathroom stalls and other places where the company post notices to its employees at the JFK8 facility where Bryson worked.

The labor board is also requesting Amazon distribute English and Spanish copies of the court order to internet sites or apps it uses to communicate with its employees, and have the order read to workers during one or more mandatory meetings.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing Amazon over COVID-19 safety protocols, also filed a motion in December to force Amazon to rehire Christian Smalls, another fired employee. Smalls is currently a leader in an organization called the Amazon Labor Union, which is trying to unionize JFK8.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.