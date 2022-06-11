Last Chance to Get a Sam's Club Membership for $15 Plus a $10 E-Gift Card





There are so many ways to save money while running your business. And, these days, that's more important than ever as inflation surges worldwide. But one of the most obvious methods is hiding right under your nose: getting a better deal on office supplies, food, and other essentials for your business by shopping wholesale.

If getting a membership to a wholesale club was holding you back, then it's time to take advantage of this deal from Sam's Club. Until June 12, you can get a Sam's Club Membership plus a $10 e-gift card for just $14.99.

Sam's Club is one of the leading membership warehouse clubs in America, offering unmatched prices on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, furniture, and much more. When you buy in bulk, you can save incredible amounts on all kinds of things for your business.

But it's not just physical goods. Sam's Club can also help you find low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more to help you seriously lean into the perks while building your business. With savings of up to 60% off hotel accommodations around the world, Sam's Club can be a significant asset to your business travel.

In addition to all the regular perks, you'll also get a complimentary household card to get more savings on already low-priced items and a $10 e-gift card for use at Sam's Club, SamsClub.com, Wal-Mart, and Walmart.com. It's almost like they're paying you to sign up for a whole year just to give you access to deals you won't find anywhere else.

Finding ways to save money is important. Sam's Club makes it easy. Until June 12, you can get a Sam's Club Membership plus a $10 e-gift card for just $14.99 (reg. $55).

Prices subject to change.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.