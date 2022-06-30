×
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press


Union members picket outside the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. on June 1, 2022. The main casino workers union is threatening a strike against at least 5 casinos in July if new contracts are not reached by then, and on Wednesday, June 22, the City Council of Atlantic City called on the casinos to avert a strike by paying workers more and hiring more of them. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The main union for Atlantic City casino workers reached agreements on new contracts with four casinos on Thursday, providing for what one its president called “the best contract we've ever had” and labor peace that will avoid a strike on Fourth of July weekend, one of the casinos’ busiest of the year.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union reached tentative agreements with the Borgata, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, and three Caesars Entertainment casinos: Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana.

A Sunday strike deadline remains against the Hard Rock casino, but the new pacts appear to greatly increase the likelihood of a deal getting done with Hard Rock as well.

“This is the best contract we've ever had,” union president Bob McDevitt told The Associated Press shortly after a deal was reached around 11 p.m. “We got everything we wanted and everything we needed. The workers delivered a contract that they can be proud of for years to come.”

Workers, too, were elated at the deal.

“I’m super excited,” said Ronnette Lark, a housekeeper at Harrah’s. “I've been here 24 years and we’ve never gotten a raise like this. We got big raises.”

The union did not reveal the terms of the settlement, saying they need to be presented to the full union membership and ratified before taking effect. But it said it had been seeking “significant” raises to help employees keep pace with rising costs.

Representatives of the four casinos did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreements.

The settlements come at a crucial time for Atlantic City and its casino industry, which is striving to recover from losses caused by the pandemic and exacerbated by inflation and a labor shortage.

Yet those same factors were the driving force behind the union seeking a much larger raise than it had in past years; the exact amount has not been made public. In past contracts, the union concentrated on preserving health care and pension benefits, but this time sought what it termed “significant” raises for workers to help them keep pace with spiraling prices for gasoline, food, rent and other living expenses.


The deals avoided what would have been the city’s first casino strike since 2016, when the union rejected demands by billionaire Carl Icahn that the Trump Taj Mahal casino operate without health care and pension benefits that were terminated by a bankruptcy court.

The union went on strike on July 1, and the casino shut down on Oct. 10. It was sold months later to Hard Rock International, which gutted it and reopened it as the new Hard Rock Atlantic City in June 2018.

The finances underlying the current dispute are complex.

Including internet gambling and sports betting revenue, the casinos and their online partners have won $1.8 billion over the first five months of this year. That’s up more than 49% from the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus hit.

But the casinos claim those figures are misleading because third-party partners keep about 70% of internet and sports betting revenue, leaving little for the brick-and-mortar casinos.

They say a more accurate metric is money won from in-person gamblers. By that measure, the casinos have won only 5% more than they did from in-person gamblers over the first five months of 2019. Only three casinos — Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean — have won more from in-person gamblers in that time frame.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.4812 of 5 stars		$28.95-0.8%0.03%9.40Moderate Buy$53.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.