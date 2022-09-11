Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Notorious “Crypto Hater” drops bombshell: “Don’t buy ANY Bitcoin before you see this expose’…” (Ad)
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
This Infinite Income Loop Hands Me Instant Cash Every Month (Ad)pixel
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

Sun., September 11, 2022 | Karl Ritter, Associated Press

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces, in Ukraine on Aug. 28, 2022. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , built during the Soviet era and one of the 10 biggest in the world, has been engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks, fueling concerns of a nuclear catastrophe. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.

The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.

In a statement early Sunday, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Its director has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.